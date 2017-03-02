Here is a sample of the photos and articles appearing in this week’s St. Tammany Farmer. For the full edition, including local news, sports and events, purchase a copy at one of our retail locations, or start a subscription and receive The Farmer weekly by mail.

Front Page…

Independent consultant hired by foes warns against Port Marigny

With an impending vote looming, Mandeville City Council members heard yet another round of opposition to the controversial Port Marigny residential/commercial project being proposed for the long-vacated property that was once home to Prestressed Concrete Products Co. (PCPC), located between Lake Pontchartrain and Monroe Street and between Old Mandeville and Mariner’s Village….

Stalemate in Folsom over mayor’s authority

Two controversial ordinances are set for continued discussion and a possible vote when the Folsom Board of Aldermen meets on Monday, March 13, at the Folsom Town Hall beginning at 7 p.m….

Slidell proposal to buy Pinewood back on table

A joint city of Slidell-St. Tammany Parish government plan to address flooding in the Slidell area through the purchase of Pinewood Country Club is apparently being crafted….

Contract awarded on 15th Ave. washout as year anniversary nears

Barriere Construction of Franklinton has been awarded a $443,642 contract by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) to repair the nearly one-year-old washout on 15th Avenue at Rattlesnake Branch….

Sports News…

Lakeshore Lady Titans make school history with first-ever title win

It took less than a decade, and Lakeshore High School has its first-ever team state championship….

Wolves win fourth state championship in dominant 5-1 rout of Catholic-BR

The St. Paul’s Wolves reached into their considerable bag of tricks Friday night (Feb. 24) and pulled out their fourth consecutive state soccer championship, besting Catholic High (Baton Rouge) 5-1….

After lackluster 2016, baseball teams look to rebound

The 2016 baseball season is one most schools in the area would like to forget….

Five-minute scoring flurry leads to FHS defeat

Those who blinked in the 53rd minute of the Division I girls soccer state championship match on Feb. 23 all but missed the game….

People in the News…

Krewe of Covington celebrates ‘Childhood Memories’

The Mystic Krewe of Covington presented “Childhood Memories” at its 2017 carnival tableau and ball at the Covington Lions Club Hall on Feb. 4, marking the krewe’s 66th annual event.

Throwback night at CPC…

Good, old-fashioned fun was had by all who attended Covington Presbyterian Church’s (CPC) Sock Hop on Feb. 11. Dressed in their best ‘50s attire, adults and kids alike converged on the church fellowship hall, where they enjoyed music, photo opportunities with a vintage car and more. Collections were also taken for SLU’s Presbyterian Campus Ministry and the Northshore Food Bank.

More headlines from this week’s print edition…

• Committee named to study Parish Council speakers’ time limits

• LCMC Health purchases Fairway Medical Center

• Covington panel oks modified plan for The Groves senior apartments

• Library board adopts resolution on renaming library for Pete Gitz

• Parish Council overrides double denial by Planning Commission

• Walter Reed sentencing delayed again to March 30

• North Shore Stories: New Orleans TV chef brings fun and history to Boyet

• Hannan starts softball with pair of wins, Lakeshore beats Fontainebleau

• YMCA searching for its 2017 Northshore Heroes

• Registration opens today for junior ranger camp

• Artist sought for this year’s Wooden Boat Fest poster

• Playmakers presents Red, opening night March 10

• Girl Scouts invited to tour Otis House Museum

• St. Joseph Altar will be March 19 at St. Anselm

• CMST gala happens March 12

• Gumbo teams, sponsors needed for MJHS event

• Sponsors sought for NAMI lakefront walk on May 13

• Join in St. Patrick’s Day fun

• Master Gardeners hosting March 11 spring workshop

• Madisonville garden show is March 4

• Public invited to St. Joseph Altar at St. Jane de Chantal

• St. Benedict’s hosting three Lenten fish fry evenings

• Bid on American frontier books at silent auction

• Online registration open for Shamrock Sprint race

• Bayou Lacombe Republican Women offering scholarship

• Register now for annual heart association walk

• Learn about Ireland at Madisonville library

• Learn to make handmade fishing lures at workshop

• Reservations due tomorrow for St. Joseph celebration

