December 1, 2016

Port Marigny has cost Mandeville almost a quarter-million dollars

Mandeville residents so far are on the hook for nearly a quarter-million dollars in legal and other fees in connection with the proposed Port Marigny development, which is targeted for the 77-acre former Prestressed Concrete Products Company site, situated just east of the Causeway between Monroe Street and Lake Pontchartrain….

The Groves senior apartments pulled over parking concerns

A proposal for a 38-unit apartment complex for seniors, slated for inclusion in The Groves at Mile Branch, a workforce housing development in north Covington off Polders Lane and near the St. Tammany Parish Jail, was pulled one day after the Covington Zoning Commission recommended the developer’s rezoning request be denied because of insufficient parking….

Enhanced audit report reveals documentation, policies, ethics deficits

A post mortem on the first year of enhanced audit procedures on 61 government agencies in St. Tammany Parish revealed a variety of issues uncovered by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor….

Rest Awhile back before Mandeville P&Z

Rest Awhile, a lakefront renovation project that dominated discussion at public meetings in Mandeville for several months about two years ago, is back before the Mandeville Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z)….

CD1 revises plans after bids for new 911 Center come in high

After seeing bids for a new parish 911 Center come in from 31 percent to 49 percent higher than expected, directors of St. Tammany Parish Communications District No. 1 (CD1) decided to rework the plans and try again….

Mandeville soccer off to a hot start

In a surprise to no one in the soccer world, Mandeville senior forward Devin Pathoumthong is scoring goals at a fast pace and leading the MHS boys soccer squad to an impressive start….

Wolves headline 6-5A football squad

After running through the district unbeaten, the St. Paul’s Wolves have a combined nine players named to either the first team offensive or defensive 6-5A squad, with coach Kenny Sears being named the coach of the year….

Lady Wolverines beat Pine, PJP II

Starting the regular season last week, the Northlake Christian Lady Wolverines’ basketball team was victorious twice and dropped a tough game to Dominican….

Lady Hawks win pair of games

First-year Archbishop Hannan Lady Hawks basketball coach Austin Puntila’s team won two games last week and lost one….

COAST raises funds at tasty event…

Council on Aging St. Tammany (COAST) hosted its inaugural Recipe Rumble on Nov. 6 at Bogue Falaya Hall, where a team of nine cooks vied for title of top chef. Proceeds from the fundraising event will support COAST’s Safe at Home program, which helps seniors make modifications to their homes to improve safety.

Empty Bowl serves food, fun to help others…

The Empty Bowl Project, a fundraiser sponsored by the Old Mandeville Business Association, was held Nov. 13 at the Pontchartrain Yacht Club to benefit the Samaritan Center food bank. Attendees enjoyed food and drink from area restaurants, music and a silent auction, as well as the opportunity to purchase handmade clay bowls that were created by art students from St. Tammany Parish schools.

Pallets with Purpose helps feed those in need…

The Food Bank of Covington (CFB) hosted its annual Pallets with Purpose gala fundraiser on Nov. 11 in the CFB warehouse, where guests enjoyed food, music and fun while helping to feed those in the area who need assistance. Covington Mayor MIke Cooper served as honorary chair, and music was provided by Leah Chase-Kamata and Friends. For more information about the CFB, visit www.covingtonfoodbank.org.

