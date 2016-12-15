December 15, 2016

Here is a sample of the photos and articles appearing in this week’s St. Tammany Farmer. For the full edition, including local news, sports and events, purchase a copy at one of our retail locations, or start a subscription and receive The Farmer weekly by mail.

Front Page…

Parish voters go big for Kennedy, Slidell voters pick Fandal as chief

St. Tammany Parish voters joined with the great majority of those across the state in choosing current State Treasurer John Kennedy to fill the upcoming vacancy in the U.S. Senate created when David Vitter decided to not seek re-election….

Voters ok all millage renewals except Northshore Harbor Center

St. Tammany Parish voters approved renewal of three parishwide and two district property tax millages and a district-level parcel fee on Saturday (Dec. 10), but Ward 8 and Ward 9 voters rejected for the second time a renewal for the Northshore Harbor Center, which could spell doom for the 11-year-old event venue….

Mandeville Council pushes ‘restart’ on Port Marigny

Discussion of the Port Marigny development, which has been the subject of countless public hearings and hundreds of hours of debate since it was first introduced more than 18 months ago, will continue into the new year, after the Mandeville City Council on Dec. 8 sent the developers’ revised proposal back to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) for further study….

Effort to start planning city hall reno shot down in Mandeville

While it seems that no decision is made these days without conflict between the members of the Mandeville City Council and Mayor Donald Villere, a vote at the Dec. 8 council meeting pertaining to a contract for professional services for expansion of Mandeville City Hall was particularly confounding….

Sports News…

Sampson named 9-2A defensive MVP

Highlighted by defensive lineman Caleb Sampson being named the defensive Most Valuable Player, Northlake Christian School has four players on the 9-2A football first team, as voted on by the district coaches….

Weimer headlines 4-II volleyball team

After making it to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) state volleyball tournament at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner, St. Scholastica Academy and Lakeshore High each placed four team members on the District 4-II first team, which was voted on by the district coaches….

FHS wins tourney title, CHS goes 3-1

Talk about being a bad host. The red-hot FHS boys basketball team swept its way to the Fontainebleau Classic tournament championship with victories over Destrehan on Dec. 7 (59-45), International on Dec. 8 (66-52) and Lakeshore on Friday (Dec. 9) (73-54)….

St. Paul’s soccer still unbeaten, Hannan wins, Fontainebleau High struggling

After having dropped to the number two spot last week, the St. Paul’s soccer team has regained its position atop the MaxPreps national rankings as the top prep team in the country amongst schools that play soccer in the winter….

People in the News…

Holiday’n the Vines draws crowd…

Pontchartrain Vineyards hosted a post-Thanksgiving concert, Holiday’n the Vines, on Nov. 26, when attendees enjoyed music by Christian Serpas & Ghostown, food truck fare, wine tastings, children’s activities and more. The concert was an extension of the vineyard’s Jazz’n the Vines concert series, which is staged each fall and spring.

Families brave rain on Holiday of Lights opening night…

A light, steady rain didn’t dampen the visitors’ spirits at the first night of Holiday of Lights, St. Tammany Parish government’s annual Christmas light display at the Koop Drive Tammany Trace Trailhead. Attendees on Dec. 2 enjoyed musical performances, kiddie rides and food, while also walking the grounds to view the decorated Christmas trees and holiday displays.

SPS alums compete again…

Approximately two dozen St. Paul’s School (SPS) graduates answered the call to determine whether they still had “what it takes” when they competed in the inaugural Iron Wolf Alumni Decathlon Nov. 26 on the SPS campus. The participants enjoyed some friendly competition in 10 events – including the standing broad jump, soccer punt, pull-ups, 800-meter run and more – to determine the victor in two categories. Trip Keller ‘07 won the Open Division (ages 18-35), and was followed by Larry Perrin ‘13, second place; and Christian Berry ‘13, third place. Ryan Domingue ‘94 won the Masters Division (36 and older), and was followed by Paul Davis ‘89, second place; and Nick Chetta, ‘99, third place.

NFHF hosts holiday party…

Northshore Families Helping Families (NFHF) hosted its annual Christmas party for adults with disabilities on Dec. 2 at the West St. Tammany YMCA. Many attendees were decked out in holiday attire, and all enjoyed music and a buffet while visiting with friends.

Santa, breakfast make for perfect morning….

Hundreds flocked to Fontainebleau High School’s cafeteria on Dec. 3 to enjoy the 24th annual Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast with Santa event. In addition to a full breakfast spread, children and their families enjoyed visits and photos with Santa and various fun-filled activities.

Garden club kicks off holiday season….

Covington Garden Club members gathered at the home of Suzi Roux on Dec. 1 to start the holidays with their annual Christmas tea. Food, fellowship and fun was had by all as they ushered in the season.

More headlines from this week’s print edition…

• SPD gets grant to help reduce impaired driving

• Council restricts recording meetings, displaying signs

• Library to buy South Slidell building

• Covington shooting on Jefferson Ave. leaves one hospitalized, man and woman in custody

• Parish Zoning asks council for help with drainage issues

• Feds trying to collect $700K from Walter, Steven Reed

• Wreaths Across America to take place Saturday

• North Shore Stories: Book presents compelling view of Louisiana landscape

• Mandeville High and St. Scholastica remain hot, Northlake Christian wins

• FHS, AHHS, LHS soccer squads have good weeks as district play approaches

• Skippers and Titans play well in tourney

• Lady Lions coming together, Lady Skippers beat Salmen, fall to STA

• SSA and NCS go unbeaten on the court

• Local harriers help Roadrunners capture title

• Archbishop Hannan boys victorious in three games at NCS tournament

• SPS finishes second at EA tourney, Northlake Christian goes 2-2

• Fontainebleau Lady Bulldogs basketball off to quick start, Hannan Lady Hawks go 0-2

• Local police departments offering safe rides home

• Kids invited to make tasty treats

• NAMI St. Tammany seeks holiday gift donations

• A Tuna Christmas show continues this weekend

• Buy gifts at Abbey open house

• Members Gallery Exhibit on display through Dec. 30

• North shore camellia show is Jan. 7 at Southern Hotel

• Don’t miss Jazz in January at Christ Episcopal Church

• Dew Drop fall concert series continues tomorrow night

• Christmas Brass Spectacular to be presented Sunday

• Santa set to deliver cats, dogs adopted from STHS

