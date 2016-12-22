December 22, 2016

Here is a sample of the photos and articles appearing in this week’s St. Tammany Farmer. For the full edition, including local news, sports and events, purchase a copy at one of our retail locations, or start a subscription and receive The Farmer weekly by mail.

Friends sold at sheriff’s auction

Friends Coastal Restaurant, a popular spot on the Tchefuncte River in Madisonville, was sold at Sheriff’s Auction on Dec. 7….

$7 million earmarked by parish for district road, drainage projects

More than 65 St. Tammany Parish district-level road and drainage projects totaling $7 million are scheduled for 2017 under the $15.6 million capital budget unanimously approved by the parish council on Dec. 3….

St. Tammany felony cases closed faster than national average

A felony case in St. Tammany Parish in 2014 was handled 26 percent faster than the national average, according to a baseline study conducted by the Metropolitan Crime Commission (MCC) and commissioned by the Northshore Business Council (NBC)….

Revised Rest Awhile plan vetoed, developer says he will try again

It’s back to the drawing board for the developer of the historic Rest Awhile property on Lakeshore Drive in Mandeville, after the Mandeville Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) on Dec. 6 narrowly rejected his revised plan….

Titans place five on 8-4A first team

The Lakeshore High Titans had five members named to the District 8-4A first team, as voted on by the district coaches….

Wolves go unbeaten en route to soccer tourney championship

The St. Paul’s soccer team swept its way through its annual holiday tournament, capping if off with a 1-0 victory over Brother Martin in the championship match Monday night (Dec. 19)….

SSA tops FHS, Lady Bulldogs top St. Amant on the road to open week

Scoring a combined 10 goals in two wins last week, the St. Scholastica Academy girls soccer team made news when it was named the top team in the country in the initial MaxPreps rankings for schools that play the sport in the winter. Remaining unbeaten on the season, SSA defeated Northshore 5-0 on Dec. 12, and traveled to beat Fontainebleau 5-1 on Saturday (Dec. 17)….

Lady Bulldogs continue to roll on the court, Northlake Christian wins

Win your district basketball opener on the road and you serve notice to the rest of the 6-5A opponents that they are in for a challenge….

Covington wins in overtime thriller, AHHS gets the best of Rebels

In one of the most competitive basketball games in the parish thus far this season, the Covington Lions beat Salmen 53-50 in overtime on Dec. 13….

Seniors turn up the holiday fun…

Hundreds of seniors got their holiday groove on at the St. Tammany Deputy Sheriff’s Association’s 28th annual Senior Citizens’ Christmas Dinner, which was held Dec. 12 at the Castine Center in Mandeville. Sheriff’s deputies served a full holiday meal to those in attendance, who also enjoyed music and dancing; a visit from Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elves; and an impromptu second line.

Covington homes open for holiday touring…

History and Holly, a candlelight home tour hosted by the Covington Heritage Foundation (CHF), was staged on Dec. 11, when almost 1,000 people toured seven homes in the divisions of St. John and Spring. Themed “Then and Now,” the tour featured a variety of house types, including bungalows, a couple that date back to the turn of the century and one that was constructed just two years ago. Proceeds from the tour support the CHF’s educational initiatives.

• Harbor Center looking for options after tax ends

• Christmas closures for parish government announced

• Parish tourism commission awards grant, gets performance appraisal

• Teachers invited to submit grant proposals

• Abita Springs adopts $3.3 million budget for 2017

• Library board gets year-end recap, Taylor elected president for 2017

• FHS, NCS tie, Wolverines best Slidell

• Good weeks for Lady Hawks and Lions

• FHS boys continue to win, while Titans lose at home to Kentwood

• Lady Lions remain hot with two wins, Lady Skippers fall to Amite

• LHS wins home match, MHS shut out twice

• Allen’s double-double helps Wolves win, NCS goes 2-1 in tourney

• Lady Titans beat Salmen, NCS ties Ursuline, while MHS falls to Lady Cubs

• Celebrate Christmas, New Year’s at St. Anselm Masses

• Local police departments offering safe rides home

• Quilts to take center stage at Otis House museum

• LPO continues Northshore Series on Jan. 6 at FBC

• Audubon Louisiana hosting weekend sparrow workshop

• Slidell’s Bayou Christmas continues through Sunday

• Seniors invited to COAST New Year’s luncheon

• Plan now to attend next Newcomers luncheon

• OnSTAGE 2017 tickets on sale

• Beginning quilters may sign up for free course

• Nominate a student for LPB Young Hero award

