December 29, 2016

Front Page…

Holiday programs bring joy to those in need, and to those who volunteer

In the days leading up to Dec. 25, many were among the throngs of frantic shoppers dealing with traffic, crowded stores and long lines in search of the perfect last-minute gifts for friends and loved ones. Others, however, chose a different sort of “hustle and bustle” as Christmas approached and they helped those in need enjoy the holidays just a bit more….

Defeated last spring, justice center, jail taxes headed back to voters

Just as promised by St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister last April when renewal of two quarter-cent sales taxes for support of the Parish Jail and the St. Tammany Parish Justice Center were overwhelmingly rejected by voters, it looks like the two propositions will again be on the ballot in the spring election scheduled for Saturday, April 29….

Work to make Florida Ave. Ext. two-way to begin in January

Motorists in Mandeville faced getting with from North Causeway Boulevard to the West Causeway Approach will find the task a little easier come 2017….

15th Ave. bridge nearly complete, washout bid set for Feb. 8

A partial resolution of the Covington traffic nemesis known as West 15th Avenue is on the horizon, but a full restoration of the roadway is still months away….

Ethics complaint filed against Randy Smith over CCST remark

Upset that St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith used the phrase “hate group” to describe the group Concerned Citizens of St. Tammany (CCST), a member of the organization is requesting the Louisiana Ethics Administration to conduct an investigation into “electioneering” by an elected official….

Sports News…

Whelan hits game winner in road win for NCS, Titans lose to Warriors

The Northlake Christian boys basketball team won both of its games last week, defeating Christian Life 58-50 on Dec. 20 and winning a thriller on the road against St. Stanislaus (Miss.), 55-54 in overtime, on Friday (Dec. 23)….

CHS tops Pearl River 3-1, Lakeshore and Hannan each split last week

Snapping a two-game losing streak, the Covington High boys soccer team got a pair of goals from senior Nick Baudean and a goal from junior Marcio Ruiz to defeat the Pearl River Rebels 3-1 on Dec. 20….

SSA physicality leads to 4-0 win over Lakeshore, Lady Bulldogs go 1-1

In a battle between the top ranked girls soccer squads in Division I and II, respectively, the St. Scholastica Doves defeated the Lakeshore High Titans 4-0 on Dec. 21….

Lady Skippers easily defeat CHS, Lady Bulldogs win again

After dropping a pair of tough games last season to the Lady Skippers, the Covington High Lady Lions hoped this season would be different….

People in the News…

CHF holds member meeting…

The Covington Heritage Foundation (CHF) held its annual meeting and membership gala on Dec. 6 at the Southern Hotel in Covington. The CHF was established in conjunction with the city of Covington’s 200th anniversary in 2013, and members work to preserve the past, honor the present and shape the future of the community. For information on becoming a member, visit www.covingtonheritagefoundation.com.

Sports talk at ASTM roundtable…

In the Press Box, a forum-style discussion featuring local sports personalities, was staged on Dec. 10 in the Abita Springs Middle School gymnasium in conjunction with the Abita Springs Trailhead Museum’s (ASTM) Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America traveling Smithsonian exhibition. Attendees discussed the local sports scene, and enjoyed coffee and biscuits. The ASTM exhibit continues through Sunday, Jan. 1.

