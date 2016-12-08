December 8, 2016

Here is a sample of the photos and articles appearing in this week’s St. Tammany Farmer. For the full edition, including local news, sports and events, purchase a copy at one of our retail locations, or start a subscription and receive The Farmer weekly by mail.

Front Page…

U.S. Senate seat, Slidell PD chief, 7 tax propositions on Saturday’s ballot

St. Tammany Parish Registrar of Voters Dwayne Wall is predicting a 25-30 percent turnout for the general election this Saturday, Dec. 10….

$134 million okayed for parish government

The St. Tammany Parish Council by a unanimous vote adopted Parish President Pat Brister’s proposed $134 million operating and capital budget for 2017 when they met on Dec. 1….

St. Tammany earns another ‘A’ from state Dept. of Education

The latest school grades are in and the St. Tammany Parish public school system retained its ‘A’ ranking based on district and school performance scores released by the Louisiana Department of Education….

History and Holly Tour will feature homes with ‘Then and Now’ theme

After the resounding success last year of its first-ever holiday home tour, the Covington Heritage Foundation (CHF) is hosting its second annual History and Holly candlelight home tour this Sunday, Dec. 11, from 3-7 p.m….

Sports News…

Emily Boylan, Caroline Golden lead 5-I volleyball squad

With four teams from the district making it to the Pontchartrain Center for the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) state volleyball tournament last month, District 5-I was unquestionably the deepest district in the state this year….

AHHS, PJP II dominate 4-IV volleyball team

After competing for the 2016 Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) Division IV state volleyball championship on Nov. 12 at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner, the Archbishop Hannan Lady Hawks and Pope John Paul II Lady Jaguars placed a combined nine players on the District 4-IV squad….

FHS, CHS, LHS wrestle in Trygg Memorial meet

Fontainebleau, Covington and Lakeshore high schools traveled to Grace King on Saturday (Dec. 3) to take part in the 2016 George Trygg Memorial wrestling meet….

Hannan boys basketball off to a quick start

Archbishop Hannan basketball coach Michael Senna’s message to his team after a 60-48 loss to Live Oak on Nov. 21 seems to have worked, because the Hawks are back to their winning ways….

People in the News…

Hundreds support holiday meal effort…

More than 400 people were expected at the annual Feeding the Needy luncheon, which was held Nov. 22 in the Briggs Assembly Center on the St. Paul’s School campus. The annual luncheon, hosted by the Covington Rotary Foundation, serves to raise funds so that more than 1,500 Christmas meals can be delivered to needy families in the area on Christmas morning. In addition to a catered meal, attendees also enjoyed hearing from guest speaker Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Third Sunday concert draws full house…

Christ Episcopal Church was host to a packed house on Nov. 20, when the Zion Harmonizers were the featured entertainers in the church’s latest installment of its Third Sunday Concert Series. The series is presented annually, with concerts on the third Sunday of each month from September through May. Each performance is followed by a free reception, where guests enjoy refreshments and an opportunity to meet the performers.

Turkey Trot draws Thanksgiving Day crowd…

Scores of walkers, joggers and runners started Thanksgiving Day at the annual Run for Hope Turkey Trot 5K and one-mile races, which were held at TerraBella subdivision. Proceeds benefit the MD Anderson Network.

SPS supporters enjoy Jazz ‘N Roll…

St. Paul’s School (SPS) hosted its annual Jazz ‘N Roll fundraising gala on Nov. 12 in the Briggs Assembly Center on the SPS campus. Guests enjoyed dancing to the sounds of the Bucktown All-Stars, a silent auction, raffles and more, all to benefit the SPS students.

More headlines from this week’s print edition…

• Precinct commissioner suspended after incident during Nov. 8 election

• Salary hikes for Folsom police chief, municipal clerk up for consideration

• Stefancik, Blanchard chosen to lead Parish Council

• St. Tammany Fishing Pier closed for winter

• SPS soccer beats MHS, LHS falls, NCS goes 1-0-1

• Lions continue to improve, go 2-2

• Balanced effort paces Lady Wolverines

• Lady Titans beat AHHS, MHS has big week and NCS beats Teurlings Catholic

• Lady Bulldogs have unbeaten week

• Lakeshore wins twice at home

• Lady Hawks hitting their stride

• Mandeville High basketball struggling

• CRD basketball registration set to begin on Monday

• Retired school employees meeting for Christmas lunch

• Library branches ready to welcome Santa at holiday events

• Experience live nativity at Mandeville’s First Baptist

• Folsom parade is Saturday, Toys for Tots is Dec. 18

• Playmakers seeks actors for production of Red

• Parish deputies will serve holiday lunch to seniors

• Christmas events set for Dec. 9-10 in Mandeville

• Pet photos with Santa to benefit animal sanctuary

• New book chronicles family of 1810 settler Sarah Rodgers

• Learn to play tangrams at Madisonville Branch Library

• FSL sale has items for children, teens

• St. Tammany Art Association seeks new board members

• Experience holiday fun in Slidell

• Talk with local sports legends Saturday at ASMS gym

• Purchase tickets for A Tuna Christmas

• Cajun Christmas is Saturday

• New exhibit to open at STAA

