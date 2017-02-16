February 16, 2017

Here is a sample of the photos and articles appearing in this week’s St. Tammany Farmer. For the full edition, including local news, sports and events, purchase a copy at one of our retail locations, or start a subscription and receive The Farmer weekly by mail.

Front Page…

Push to name Madisonville library after Pete Gitz is underway

Under the leadership of Madisonville Mayor Jean Pelloat and a group of town residents, efforts are underway to name the Madisonville branch library after Pelloat’s predecessor, Peter L. “Pete” Gitz, who served as the town’s mayor for nearly 40 years before retiring last year….

Get ready, four Mardi Gras krewes will roll this weekend

Mardi Gras revelers will have four opportunities for parade fun this weekend, with the krewes of Eve, Push Mow, Tchefuncte and Olympia all making their final preparations before rolling – or floating – to the delight of the crowds….

Port Marigny vote again deferred, so ordinance can be ‘cleaned’ up

The interminable discussion of the proposed Port Marigny project in Mandeville continues, with the council again delaying a final vote on the controversial development that has been the dominant topic at most Mandeville municipal meetings for almost two years….

‘What do you want?,’ asks frustrated Port Marigny attorney

As the members of the Mandeville Council on Feb. 9 again deferred a final decision on the long-debated Port Marigny proposal, an obviously frustrated Richard Muller, attorney for the developers, Drs. Michael and Marcus Pittman, addressed the panel….

Sports News…

St. Paul’s brings home three individual state wrestling championships

Finishing in fourth place in Division I, the St. Paul’s wrestling team brought home three individual state championships at the 2017 Louisiana High School Athletic Association state wrestling championship, held Saturday (Feb. 11) at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City….

FHS, SSA girls soccer advance to showdown in state semifinals

The anticipated showdown between St. Scholastica and Fontainebleau in the girls soccer state semifinals is a reality, after both teams advanced with state quarterfinal wins on Monday night (Feb. 13)….

Parish well represented in girls basketball state playoffs

St. Tammany Parish is well represented in the playoff brackets for the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) state girls basketball championships….

MHS Skippers and LHS Titans move on in boys soccer state playoffs

Mandeville High senior Christian Peacock had a goal and an assist in the MHS boys soccer team’s 3-2 win over Dutchtown on Feb. 9 in the regional round of the 2017 Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) state playoffs….

Lakeshore girls advance to soccer state semis, Hannan girls fall

The Lakeshore High girls soccer team relied on four first-half goals to defeat Parkway 4-0 in the state quarterfinals of the 2017 Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) Division II state playoffs Monday afternoon (Feb. 13) in Bossier City….

People in the News…

Krewe of Olympia celebrates 52nd bal masque

Taylor Remi Boudreau, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward André Boudreau, reigned as Queen of the Mystic Krewe of Olympia’s 52nd bal masque, which was presented Feb. 4 at the Castine Center in Mandeville….

Healthy, happy girls…

Girls’ Health Day, a Junior League of Greater Covington workshop for young girls and their mothers, was held Jan. 28 at Lakeview Regional Medical Center. The event featured health screenings, wellness talks and demonstrations centered on a “Be Healthy. Be Happy. Be You.” theme.

More headlines from this week’s print edition…

• Single-family home building permits set 10-year high

• Louisiana Heart Hospital ceases operations 10 days after bankruptcy

• Registration deadline for March 25 election nears

• Parish awarded $7.9 million grant to help with Slidell drainage

• Parish Zoning oks industrial zoning near Slidell residential neighborhood

• Brister issues parishwide emergency declaration

• Community hearing set to discuss CES zoning request

• North Shore Stories: A king cake with a mission

• Fontainebleau High hit hard by loss of softball player to leukemia

• Mandeville girls and Hannan boys soccer fall in state playoffs

• FHS girls shock Ponchatoula, complete impressive turnaround

• Covington boys basketball remains hot

• Archbishop Hannan boys basketball beats Northlake Christian for title

• Newberry and Whittington lead NCS girls to district crown

• Social Media Hour at library will focus on Instagram

• Application period open for April antique fest

• Enjoy Mardi Gras fun at COAST senior centers

• Fishing pier to open for season on March 1

• Register early for nature photography workshop

• See Selma at Madisonville Branch Library on Feb. 25

• Register early for St. Paul’s School summer camps

• Dr. Seuss parties planned at most STPL branches

• Third Sunday concert series continues with Latin offering

• Cooking teams, sponsors sought for crawfish event

• Plan now to attend A Taste of Covington dinners, more

• Buy used books, audio-visual items at FSL sale

• Sponsors sought for golf tourney to benefit MWOP

• Parents invited to talk about self-worth on Feb. 21

