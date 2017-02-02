February 2, 2017

Here is a sample of the photos and articles appearing in this week’s St. Tammany Farmer. For the full edition, including local news, sports and events, purchase a copy at one of our retail locations, or start a subscription and receive The Farmer weekly by mail.

Front Page…

Heart Hospital to take bankruptcy, expected to close within month

The Louisiana Heart Hospital (LHH) and its affiliated medical group, announced Tuesday (Jan. 31) that it plans to file for bankruptcy protection and will close the facility within the month. The hospital currently employs about 100 people….

CPD, Lentz presented ‘excellence’ award by metro crime commission

A proud Tim Lentz, who took over as chief of the Covington Police Department (CPD) in October 2013, shared the good news about an award won by the department with a crowd of about 75 Covington residents and business owners at the Jan. 25 session of “Coffee with the Mayor,” which is hosted quarterly by Mayor Mike Cooper….

DOTD schedules meeting on five roundabouts proposed for LA 59

A public meeting to provide information on a series of roundabouts proposed for Louisiana 59 (LA 59) in the vicinity of Interstate 12 (I-12) will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Parish Administrative Complex, 21490 Koop Dr., north of Mandeville….

Interest high as new state coastal plan reviewed at local meeting

The recently released 2017 Draft Louisiana Coastal Master Plan developed by the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) paints a dire picture for restoration and risk reduction in coastal areas stretching from Calcasieu and Cameron on the west to St. Tammany on the east….

Rest Awhile revisions narrowly approved by Mandeville P&Z

Owners of Rest Awhile on the Mandeville lakefront got the okay on Jan. 24 to proceed with their revised plan to convert the historic property into a restaurant complex….

Sports News…

MHS hands SPS soccer first in-state loss in three years, FHS drops two

In the biggest upset on the north shore this season in boys soccer, Mandeville High went on the road and beat the St. Paul’s Wolves 1-0 on Jan. 24….

Wolves remain unbeaten in district play, suffer loss to Madison Prep

The St. Paul’s Wolves basketball team bookended a loss to nationally ranked Madison Prep with two district wins last week….

Nine parish squads earn berths in girls soccer state playoffs

Headlined by four teams receiving first-round byes, a total of nine parish girls soccer squads made it to the 2017 Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) state playoffs….

SSA soccer clinches district crown, MHS and NHS have solid weeks

To no one’s surprise, the St. Scholastica girls soccer team completed an unbeaten regular season last week, securing yet another district championship….

SPS wrestling wins Dale Ketelsen Memorial Invitational

In its final meet before the state championship in Bossier City, the St. Paul’s wrestling team easily won its own 2017 Dale Ketelsen Memorial Invitational on Saturday (Jan. 28) at the Gene Bennett Sports Complex….

People in the News…

Jazz in January delivers for music lovers…

Music filled the air at Christ Episcopal Church when Jazz in January – a mini music festival – was staged Jan. 20-22. The second annual event featured ticketed concerts on Jan. 20 and 21, and two jazz Masses on Jan. 22, with each performance chock full of jazz artists, including Tim Laughlin, Tuba Skinny, Les DeMerle, Bonnie Eisele, Jamil Sharif, Matt Lemmler, Chris Maresh, Don Vappie and Quiana Lynell.

King Cake Run benefits CES…

Christ Episcopal School (CES) ushered in the Mardi Gras season with its third annual King Cake Run on Jan. 28 at the CES Early Childhood Center in downtown Covington. Runners and walkers – many of whom donned purple, green and gold for the occasion – participated in a one-mile fun run and 5K before enjoying an after-party complete with Mardi Gras music, refreshments and awards. Proceeds benefit the CES athletic booster club.

More headlines from this week’s print edition…

• Causeway safety improvements make Trump’s list

• Edwards tells local educators he will protect schools

• Abita Springs residents say they prefer chicken salad to a cold microbrew

• Slidell agrees to not enforce panhandling rules until judge weighs in on ACLU suit

• North Shore Stories: Student time management…there could be a Hannan High app for that

• AHHS boys basketball in control of district race after win over NCS

• Lady Titans soccer wins district title, while FHS splits and CHS gets tie

• Lady Lions upset Ponchatoula, SSA splits, Lakeshore drops pair

• Fontainebleau girls basketball relies on late run to beat Mandeville

• Lady Hawks get back into district race with home victory over NCS

• Bulldogs boys basketball beats MHS for first time since 2009-10 season

• Lions beat Skippers and Green Wave, Lakeshore loses twice

• Seniors can receive free info about Medicare programs

• Register by March 3 for Spring Forward seminar

• PWST to host next luncheon on Valentine’s Day at TCC

• Camellia Gardens Open House will be Feb. 18

• Help ‘green up’ Mandeville, get free seedlings Saturday

• A Few Good Men opens Saturday at 30 by Ninety

• Get the info needed to start a business in LA

• Apply for Leadership St. Tammany class by April 30

• Latte purchases to benefit library support organization

• Explore Slidell’s carnival history at Feb. 7 program

• Slidell Heritage Fest seeks proceed beneficiaries

• Books about Louisiana, the South up for grabs at auction

• Christian women’s group plans Feb. 8 luncheon

• Plan ahead for An Evening of Masquerade fundraiser

• Opening reception set for Madisonville history exhibit

• Mark calendars now for St. Anselm Lenten Mission

