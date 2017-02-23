February 23, 2017

Here is a sample of the photos and articles appearing in this week’s St. Tammany Farmer. For the full edition, including local news, sports and events, purchase a copy at one of our retail locations, or start a subscription and receive The Farmer weekly by mail.

Front Page…

Mardi Gras merriment continues, with six more parades on tap

Coveted beads and trinkets will again be tossed to eager crowds on the western side of St. Tammany Parish over the long carnival weekend, when parade-goers will have six more opportunities for merriment through Fat Tuesday….

Covington will host parade ‘after party’

Fat Tuesday’s “Carnival in Covington” won’t end this year when the last float rolls past the crowds….

Smith-requested audit identifies concerns at Sheriff’s Office

Corrective actions are underway for areas of concern listed in an audit of procedures used by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office (STPSO)….

Comments sought on new system to calculate mitigation costs

St. Tammany Parish government is asking citizens to review and comment on the system used by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers New Orleans District (CEMVN), to calculate compensatory mitigation requirements when wetlands, streams and other aquatic resources are adversely affected, including through development….

Sports News…

Fontainebleau upsets SSA to reach Division I girls soccer title game

In what was one of the top athletic performances in school history, the Fontainebleau High girls soccer team upset top-seeded St. Scholastica 2-1 on Friday (Feb. 17) at the SSA Athletic Complex in the 2017 Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) Division I state semifinals….

Eric Coston wins 1,600-meter indoor crown, helps St. Paul’s to third-place finish at state meet

Senior Eric Coston, of St. Paul’s, continued his dominance in the 1,600 meters, capturing the 2017 Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) state indoor meet championship on Saturday (Feb. 18) in Baton Rouge….

Northlake Christian, Archbishop Hannan advance, St. Scholastica falls in girls basketball playoffs

The Northlake Christian and Archbishop Hannan girls basketball teams were victorious Monday (Feb. 20) in the regional round of the 2017 Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) Division III state playoffs….

With first year of split playoffs, softball season expected to have some surprises

The 2017 softball season kicked off this week, and area schools are expected to field several teams that are capable of making it to Sulphur and the state tournament….

People in the News…

Krewe of Eve celebrates 31st year with salute to Broadway and elegant dinner dance

Members of the Krewe of Eve and their guests enjoyed Eve’s 31st year by celebrating Broadway, while also paying homage to their monarchs, Queen Eve XXI Andrea Arceneaux and King Adam XXI Sidney Arceneaux, at the krewe’s gala dinner dance on Feb. 11 at the Castine Center in Mandeville….

Moving and grooving…

Council on Aging St. Tammany (COAST) kicked off its new walking program for seniors with Getting into the Groove with our Seniors on the Move, a community walk for those ages 60 and older. Held on Feb. 8 in downtown Covington, the event also featured refreshments and information booths. For more information on COAST and its programs for seniors, visit www.coastseniors.org.

More headlines from this week’s print edition…

• Lakeshore beats ASH, sets up 1 vs. 2 showdown against St. Thomas More

• St. Paul’s boys soccer returns to title game, Mandeville loses heartbreaker

• Fontainebleau and Covington girls basketball teams exit early in playoffs

• Northlake Christian and Lakeshore boys soccer seasons come to an end

• Mandeville girls basketball season over, after loss at East Ascension

• Poppy Tooker to speak at FOSL tea on March 4 at SLU

• Monk Run returns to St. Joseph Abbey March 18

• Register by March 3 for Spring Forward seminar

• Catholic Women in Action hosting Lenten session

• Take the plunge March 18 for Special Olympics Louisiana

• Purchase tickets now for annual Chef Soirée gala

• Sign up for Cruisin’ for the Mission, help veterans

• Online voting continues for Real Man 2017 title

• Jazz on the Bayou celebrates 25th anniversary in March

• Help combat aneurysms at annual tennis tourney

• Sign up for March 25 Relay for Life

