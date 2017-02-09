February 9, 2017

Here is a sample of the photos and articles appearing in this week’s St. Tammany Farmer. For the full edition, including local news, sports and events, purchase a copy at one of our retail locations, or start a subscription and receive The Farmer weekly by mail.

Front Page…

Folsom mayor, board again at odds

There will be a public hearing in Folsom on Monday, Feb. 13, and a possible vote, on two proposed ordinances that represent the latest conflict between the village’s mayor and its aldermen – although their legality is in question….

Justice Center, jail tax on April 29 ballot, plus 5 district assessments

The St. Tammany Parish Council voted on Feb. 2 to put renewal of two separate parishwide sales taxes for operation and maintenance of the St. Tammany Parish Justice Center and the Parish Jail on the ballot for the Saturday, April 29, election….

Blackall, McMath participate in council at-large candidate forum

Two of the three candidates running to fill the open at-large seat on the Covington City Council answered questions about their qualifications and priorities at a forum on Jan. 31 organized by the St. Tammany chapter of the Alliance for Good Government….

Port Marigny back before council, after P&Z verifies 15 of 17 findings

Following a second vetting by the Mandeville Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z), the fate of the long-discussed Port Marigny project is again in the hands of the Mandeville City Council, with the controversial project listed for “discussion” at tonight’s council meeting (Thursday, Feb. 9), beginning at 6 p.m. at the Paul Spitzfaden Community Center….

Economic development groups, chambers should be merged

If the north shore region, defined as St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington and St. Helena parishes, is to manage the rapid growth anticipated over the next 25 years and maintain the quality of life valued by current residents, a concerted effort must be made to reduce redundancy among the various economic development organizations and maximize collaborative planning….

Sports News…

Two more records fall for Eric Coston at Last Chance Indoor Qualifier

The saying goes “records are meant to be broken.” In Louisiana distance running, the qualifier, “especially if Eric Coston hasn’t done it yet” should be added….

SPS boys basketball remains unbeaten in league play, CHS loses two games

The drive to the 6-5A district championship continued for the St. Paul’s boys basketball team, with two victories last week….

NCS and Hannan girls basketball pick up key wins, Lady Skippers falter

The Northlake Christian and Archbishop Hannan girls basketball squads each notched important wins on the court last week….

Hawks and Titans boys basketball notch two wins, Mandeville struggles

The Archbishop Hannan boys basketball squad remains one of the hottest teams in Class 2A, winning two more games last week to extend its streak to 18 games….

People in the News…

Artists, patrons honored Jan. 28 at President’s Arts Award gala event

The arts and the patrons who support them in their many forms took center stage at the 12th annual President’s Arts Awards on Jan. 28….

Dozens help beautify NNC…

Volunteers young and old converged on the Northlake Nature Center (NNC) on Jan. 28 to help spread wildflower seeds on the grounds of the 400-acre nature preserve near Mandeville. Volunteers also learned about the organization’s longleaf pine habitat restoration efforts.

More headlines from this week’s print edition…

• Front spawns tornado, some damage in Madisonville

• LDEQ working to protect drinking water in parish

• As parish officials work to market LMCHH, Ochsner Health says ‘no’

• Mandeville sees small uptick in crime

• Slidell gets good 2016 audit report

• Mandeville Council tweaks vendor, peddler rules in time for Mardi Gras

• Our Back Yard: Forever a Girl Scout

• Hannan boys advance in first round of soccer playoffs, Covington falls

• Fontainebleau girls soccer beats Lafayette in regional round

• Top-seeded Doves move to state quarterfinals after defeating NISH

• Second-seeded Lakeshore Lady Titans get easy win over Sam Houston

• Unbeaten weeks for FHS and CHS girls basketball, SSA drops two games

• Lady Wolverines girls soccer loses in penalty kicks to Haynes Academy

• Al Riles and Otha Peters honored at ULL football banquet

• SPS coach Chatham earns statewide award

• Explore volunteer options at Feb. 17 information fair

• SRWC celebrates 50 years at Feb. 23 luncheon

• View vintage valentine cards at Otis House Museum

• STAA debuts abstract show at Feb. 11 opening reception

• Author will read book excerpts on Feb. 16

• Blue Mass will honor first responders

• STPL hosting Quiz Bowls for Black History Month

• It’s not too early to register for theater summer camp

• Enjoy annual AgCenter Camellia Garden Stroll

• Make plans now to attend CMST Celebration gala

• SPS hosts Celebrity Waiters’ Dinner March 23 on campus

• Baham to discuss African-American religious history

• OnSTAGE opens March 15 with Route 66 musical revue

