January 12, 2017

Front Page…

Parish officials announce retooled plan for jail, Justice Center taxes

Saying they got the message last spring when voters rejected renewal of a pair of sales taxes dedicated to the St. Tammany Parish Jail and the St. Tammany Parish Justice Center, officials announced on Jan. 4 that they are going to try again for voter approval, but this time at a lower rate….

Election call for taxes delayed after state raises concerns

Concerns expressed by the Louisiana State Bond Commission over the wording of two separate propositions calling for a vote on Saturday, April 29, on renewals of sales taxes that support operation of the St. Tammany Parish Jail and the St. Tammany Justice Center have prompted a delay in their consideration by the Parish Council….

Fools of Misrule usher in Mardi Gras, many parades to follow

Fools ruled on Saturday night in downtown Covington, when the St. John Fools of Misrule braved the below-freezing temperatures to usher in the Carnival season on the north shore….

Randy Smith reflects on his first 6 months as St. Tammany sheriff

Randy Smith switched jobs last July 1, but it wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment thing. He’d known about the impending change for the previous 223 days – following his November 2015 upset victory over five-time incumbent Jack Strain to become St. Tammany Parish sheriff….

Controversy marks first Parish Council meeting of the new year

Things got a little tense at the Jan. 5 St. Tammany Parish Council meeting, the first under newly elected Council President Steve Stefancik of District 11, who began the meeting by laying out the panel’s rules for audience comments….

MLK Day events are Monday in Covington

A series of events will be held in Covington on Monday, Jan. 16, to honor the memory of slain American civil rights advocate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr….

Sports News…

St. Paul’s wins another parish wrestling crown, Bulldogs finish second

When you think of wrestling in St. Tammany Parish, the St. Paul’s Wolves are the first team that comes to mind….

Lady Skippers upend Fontainebleau at home

It was expected to be a close game between two evenly matched teams, but the Mandeville High girls basketball team built an early lead and never looked back against rival Fontainebleau on Jan. 3….

Angelle’s late goal gives SSA a road victory, CHS falls to Pearl River

Playing without all-state keeper Elizabeth Kalmbach, who is injured, it took a late goal in a match against Northshore by Gabbie Angelle to keep the St. Scholastica Doves unbeaten on the season….

Lady Bulldogs beat Mandeville on the road, solid week for Lady Titans

For the first time in three years, the Fontainebleau High girls soccer team got the best of one of its biggest rivals….

People in the News…

COAST rings in the new year…

Seniors from the Folsom area celebrated the start of 2017 at a Council on Aging St. Tammany (COAST) traditional new year’s luncheon on Dec. 30 at the Folsom Senior Center. Attendees enjoyed food and fellowship, door prizes and more. For more on COAST and its activities and services, visit www.coastseniors.org.

Angels of Light benefits hospice care…

St. Tammany Hospital Hospice hosted its annual Angels of Light, a program of remembrance and tribute, on Dec. 8 in the St. Tammany Parish Hospital lobby. A Christmas tree adorned with “tribute angels,” which were available for purchase prior to the event, was dedicated, and attendees also enjoyed live music. The Tree for Life was dedicated by the Casey family to the memory of Camille and Don Casey. The angels were sponsored by the Dunavant family and dedicated to the memory of Dorothy Jeane Kuebodeaux, and the luminaria walkway was dedicated to the memory of Edith Johnson Latham and Jane Colleen Pittman by Susan and Kenneth Latham and family.

More headlines from this week’s print edition…

• New name reflects STPH’s expanded cancer facility

• Parish gets $300,000 EPA grant to help restore Abita River basin water quality

• Madisonville adopts ‘amplified entertainment’ control ordinance

• Formal swearing in held for Fandal as Slidell police chief

• Folsom approves 5 percent pay hike for chief and village clerk

• Richard Reed requests suspended sentence

• Covington Planning Commission endorses two resubdivisions

• AHHS, NCS boys win on the court, Lakeshore High drops two games

• Skippers upset Fontainebleau as Bulldogs open league play 0-2

• SPS soccer goes 1-0-1, NCS tops Hannan, Lakeshore wins

• Lady Wolverines sweep, CHS splits, Lady Hawks winless on the court

• NCS tallies three ties, Lady Hawks fall to St. Louis in girls soccer

• Lakeshore girls basketball wins second straight, SSA falls at NCS

• Pelican Park sports registration ongoing

• Open casting scheduled Jan. 22 for one-act plays

• Don’t miss Jazz in January at Christ Episcopal Church

• Make plans now to attend CMST Celebration gala

• Theology on Tap discussion series continues Jan. 19

• Shimmy for a Cause to aid local cancer patient

• Learn to use library apps at Jan. 17 workshop

• STAA debuts abstract show at Feb. 11 opening reception

• Support local charities with chance to win a new home

• New Orleans camellia group hosting show on Jan. 28

• The Tempest opens Jan. 21 at Covington High School

• COAST offering programs at its senior centers

• Keep Covington Beautiful giving away tree seedlings

• Broadway tunes on tap for Third Sunday Concert

• Used book sale to focus on cooking, food, drinks

• Fine Wines for Canines happens Saturday night

