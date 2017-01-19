January 19, 2017

Here is a sample of the photos and articles appearing in this week’s St. Tammany Farmer. For the full edition, including local news, sports and events, purchase a copy at one of our retail locations, or start a subscription and receive The Farmer weekly by mail.

Front Page…

Three candidates qualify to run for at-large seat on Covington Council

When Covington voters go to the polls on Saturday, March 25, they will choose from a field of three candidates to fill the unexpired term of Covington City Councilman At-large Lee Alexius Sr., who died on Oct. 28 after a lengthy illness….

Penzato elected to Court of Appeal

Twenty-second Judicial District Court (JDC) Judge Allison Penzato, of Mandeville, has been elected without opposition to an open seat on Louisiana’s 1st Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge….

Some areas of Mandeville flood map revised, rates may drop

Homeowners on the western edge of Old Mandeville are likely to see a drop in their flood insurance premiums, Mayor Donald Villere announced at the Jan. 12 meeting of the Mandeville City Council….

NYT comes to town to get input on Russians and Trump

The New York Times (NYT) came to Covington on Jan. 7, or at least sent a reporter assigned to their New Orleans beat, to find out what supporters of President-elect Donald J. Trump thought of the report by U.S. intelligence agencies released Jan. 6 informing Trump and President Barack Obama that Russia had hacked American computers in an attempt to sway the election results in Trump’s favor….

Parish Council wants boards to get monthly reports of credit card use

Tired of reading reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor (LLA) about issues with credit card use by agencies and boards under its purview, the St. Tammany Parish Council voted unanimously on Jan. 5 to ask the various entities to review their credit card spending on a regular basis….

Sports News…

Doves score three goals in impressive victory over Mount Carmel Academy

The St. Scholastica girls soccer team defeated the Mount Carmel Academy Cubs 3-1 on Monday (Jan. 16)….

Unbeaten week for Bulldogs and Titans in boys basketball

Keeping themselves in the discussion for the District 6-5A boys basketball championship run, the Fontainebleau Bulldogs defeated Hammond 45-39 on the road on Jan. 10, and Covington 64-52 on Friday (Jan. 13)….

Fontainebleau Bulldogs win Rayne Invitational, St. Paul’s finishes fifth at Louisiana Classic

Building on a second-place finish in the parish championships on Jan. 7, the Fontainebleau High wrestling team won the Rayne High School Invitational on Saturday (Jan. 14)….

Archbishop Hannan boys on an 18-2 roll as league play begins, Northlake Christian defeated twice

With District 10-2A play set to begin this week, no boys basketball team in the district is as red-hot as the Archbishop Hannan Hawks….

People in the News…

Girl Scouts get ready…

Girl Scouts in western St. Tammany Parish prepared for the organization’s annual cookie sale at two Jan. 13 Cookie Rallies, one at Marigny Elementary School and another at the Bush Recreation Center. Girls rotated through stations that included activities on safety, marketing and money matters, and played games and sampled the cookies they will be selling. The Girl Scout Cookie sales continue through Sunday, March 12.

Beautiful blooms on display…

The Northshore Camellia Club hosted its ninth annual camellia show on Jan. 7, when camellia growers and judges converged on the Southern Hotel to celebrate the blooms of the flowering shrub. More than 1,000 blooms were on display for judging in numerous categories.

More headlines from this week’s print edition…

• Public hearing on state coastal plans set for Jan. 25 in Mandeville

• Slidell Council passes on purchase of country club

• Richard Reed gets 2 years behind bars in 2014 case

• Madisonville backs off on enforcing ordinance after opponents sound off

• Slidell Council votes to condemn dilapidated Eastridge Dr. property

• Opponents score two rare wins before Parish Zoning Commission

• North Shore Stories: Have trowel will travel

• Lady Titans soccer continues to excel, CHS and MHS pick up victories

• Northlake and Hannan win big, Lady Titans drop league openers

• NCS tops Beau Chene, Hannan defeats PJP II for first district victory

• Lady Skippers, SSA’s Doves defeated twice in district play

• Lady Bulldogs get back on track, Covington High tops Albany

• Mandeville boys soccer shuts out two opponents, FHS drops three

• Three district victories for Wolves, while CHS and MHS struggle

• AHHS and NCS win league games in girls soccer, FHS ties Northshore

• Libraries offering college financial aid information

• Teen volunteers needed for cypress planting initiative

• Northshore Literary Society welcomes Bill Binnings

• Annual king cake auction to benefit humane society

• Auditions for The Red Velvet Cake War are Feb. 8

• PWST accepting scholarship applications until March 15

• JLGC collecting formal dresses, accessories

• Become computer, internet savvy at library classes

• Sponsors sought for Get Lucky! Golf Tournament

• Northlake-Mandeville Rotary scholarship apps available

• Theology on Tap discussion series continues Jan. 26

• Northlake Newcomers to gather for lunch, games

• COAST offering electric heaters to seniors in need

