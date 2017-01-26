January 26, 2017

Here is a sample of the photos and articles appearing in this week’s St. Tammany Farmer. For the full edition, including local news, sports and events, purchase a copy at one of our retail locations, or start a subscription and receive The Farmer weekly by mail.

Front Page…

District junior livestock show kicks off Feb. 1

The junior livestock show season continues next week with the Southeast District Junior Livestock Show, which gets underway at the Parish Fairgrounds in Covington on Thursday, Feb. 2, and concludes on Saturday, Feb. 4….

Substandard asphalt delays opening of 15th Ave. bridge

One step forward and two steps back. That seems to be the story when it comes to the city of Covington and the projects impacting traffic flow on 15th Avenue….

Last barrier to sale of Causeway bonds removed with Jefferson ok

The Jefferson Parish Council voted unanimously earlier this month to concur with St. Tammany Parish in authorizing the Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission (GNOEC) to sell $133 million in bonds, which is the last endorsement needed for the commission’s sale of bonds to finance safety upgrades for the 24-mile bridge….

Mandeville P&Z set to vote on revised Port Marigny proposal

For the second time in less than a year, the Mandeville Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) is poised to make a recommendation on the controversial Port Marigny project. The vote is expected to come at the commission’s Wednesday, Feb. 1, meeting, set for 7 p.m. at the Paul Spitzfaden Community Center….

Covington looks to ‘beef up’ Fat Tuesday

Mardi Gras is just 34 days away, and organizers of the Covington Fat Tuesday festivities are hoping for a big turnout as they work to revitalize a tradition that dates back to the 1940s….

Sports News…

Coston tops 3,200-meter meet record at LSU indoor track qualifier

St. Paul’s senior Eric Coston was victorious in the 3,200 meters at the LSU High School Indoor Qualifier on Saturday (Jan. 21), finishing with a top time of 9:25.57, and capturing the meet record….

Two local long distance runners place first at LSU Indoor Classic

Adam Wise of Fontainebleau, and Noah Elder, of Mandeville, captured individual titles at the LSU High School Indoor Track and Field Classic on Jan. 7….

CHS boys soccer tops FHS, Bulldogs also drop match to Green Wave

The Covington High boys soccer team continued its winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Fontainebleau on the road on Jan. 17….

Esker collects 500th career victory, Lady Bulldogs notch two victories

With a 2-1 win at Alexandria Senior High (ASH) on Saturday (Jan. 21), Mandeville High girls soccer coach Sean Esker won his 500th career match….

People in the News…

STLF installs new board members…

The St. Tammany Library Foundation (STLF) hosted its annual membership meeting and social on Jan. 17, when members learned about some of the group’s upcoming events and witnessed the installation of new officers. The 2017 officers include Sharon Lo Drucker, president; Lynn Shields, first vice president; Suzanne Myers, second vice president; Michele Avery, treasurer; Sue Zaunbrecher, corresponding secretary; Adele Nunez, recording secretary; Steve Stefancik, parliamentarian; Nancy Thompson, membership chairman; and Ann Shaw, immediate past president. The STLF is a nonprofit organization that supports the St. Tammany Parish Library system.

ExtravaGALA raises funds for at-risk youth…

The Youth Service Bureau (YSB) held its fourth annual ExtravaGALA on Jan. 17 at Tchefuncta Country Club, where attendees enjoyed food and spirits, a silent auction, music and dinner. All proceeds from the event support YSB’s mission of advocacy, counseling, education and intervention for at-risk youth and families.

More headlines from this week’s print edition…

• Our Back Yard: Yearbooks needed to help tell the Covington story

• Lady Hawks on a roll in girls soccer, Lady Lions shut out twice

• Covington High beats Northshore, LHS begins district play with a win

• Two big wins for NCS boys soccer, Lady Wolverines beat PJP II

• Two tough losses mark week for Fontainebleau boys basketball

• St. Paul’s basketball remains hot, beats Mandeville at home

• Lady Wolverines and Lady Lions win twice, LHS splits pair of games

• LHS boys soccer tops Holy Cross, girls soccer shuts out Cabrini

• NCS and Hannan boys basketball victorious in two district games

• SSA wins two and MHS falters

• Fontainebleau and Hannan girls split pair of district contests

• Skippers beat Slidell in boys soccer, Archbishop Hannan wins twice

• Arts awards to be bestowed by parish president Saturday

• Register now to float in KoT Feb. 18 boat parade

• Tickets on sale for next Magnificat breakfast

• Great Decisions eight-week program begins Feb. 13

• Application period now open for KLB grants

• Mark calendars now for annual Chef Soirée

• February offerings at NNC include outdoor fun for all

• COAST Wednesday walks kick off in Covington Feb. 8

• Keep Covington Beautiful hosting live oak workshop

• CES King Cake 5K, fun run set for Saturday

• Blue Mass will honor the men, women who serve

• Girls ages 8-14 invited to health expo Saturday

• Dance the Charleston at Madisonville library event

• Register by Sunday for LPWA Feb. 1 meeting

