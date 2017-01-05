January 5, 2017

Here is a sample of the photos and articles appearing in this week’s St. Tammany Farmer. For the full edition, including local news, sports and events, purchase a copy at one of our retail locations, or start a subscription and receive The Farmer weekly by mail.

Front Page…

STEDF touts 2016 success

The St. Tammany Economic Development Foundation (STEDF) celebrated its 35th anniversary at a luncheon on Dec. 15 at Benedict’s Plantation in Mandeville….

Mandeville P&Z sets vetting dates for revised Port Marigny

The Mandeville Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) is readying for another round of public hearings on the long-debated, albeit revised, $180 million proposed Port Marigny development, slated for the 78-acre site of the old Prestressed Concrete Products Company (PCPC) located between Monroe Street and Lake Pontchartrain, just east of the Causeway….

With new year, sales tax increases in some areas of St. Tammany

At the stroke of midnight on Jan. 1, the sales tax rates paid in some areas of St. Tammany Parish increased to some of the highest in the state….

Melissa Henry notes changes in Clerk’s Office culture, procedures

A smile immediately comes to Melissa Henry’s face and her voice becomes enthusiastic when she talks about the St. Tammany Parish Clerk of Court Office, which she has now headed for six months….

Sports News…

FHS girls take Hannan Hustle with win over Lady Hawks in overtime

Continuing its impressive start to the season, the Fontainebleau High girls basketball team defeated the Archbishop Hannan Lady Hawks 43-40 in overtime on Friday (Dec. 30) in the championship game of the Hannan Hustle tournament….

SPS sweeps through Gene Bennett Classic, Covington goes 1-1

The St. Paul’s boys basketball team easily won all three of its games at its own tournament last week, the Gene Bennett Classic….

Hawks win Hannan Hustle, Wolverines victorious twice at Episcopal tourney

The Archbishop Hannan Hawks basketball team won all three of its games on the way to capturing their own 2016 Hannan Hustle tournament championship….

LHS beats Varnado, SSA wins big and Lady Skippers struggle at WM tourney

For only the second time this season, the Lakeshore High girls basketball team got to experience a victory….

People in the News…

JLGC welcomes new members at brunch…

The Junior League of Covington (JLGC) held its Holiday Brunch and Provisional Class Installation on Dec. 10 at the home of Celia Palazzo. The group welcomed the 19 members of the fall 2016 provisional class, and held its general membership meeting, while also enjoying food and fellowship.

Conservationists wrap up year…

Land Trust for Louisiana (LTL) held its annual meeting on Dec. 7, when members gathered at the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum for an evening of business and fun. In addition to a meet-and-greet reception and dinner, board members were elected, an annual report was presented and guests heard from speaker John Snell, of FOX Channel 8. For more information on LTL, visit www.landtrustforlouisiana.org.

More headlines from this week’s print edition…

• Flooding is minimal as new year brings heavy thunderstorms

• State team promoting drinking water protection will be in Slidell Jan. 12

• Covington zoning panel votes to loosen restrictions on tattoo parlors

• Abita Springs will regulate private sewerage systems beginning March 1

• First NBC Bank sells north shore locations

• Parish kicks off Christmas tree recycling program

• North Shore Stories: Library honors PBS artist Bob Ross

• Lady Hawks shut out Chalmette, Airline to finish week undefeated

• Lady Skippers beat Dominican and Ursuline at annual Holiday Classic

• Hannan soccer shuts out De La Salle

• Lady Titans go unbeaten at MHS Holiday Classic, win three

• Skippers win pair of tourney games, Lakeshore and Fontainebleau go 0-2

• Arts awards to be bestowed by parish president Jan. 28

• Submit essays, posters by Jan. 11 for MLK Day contest

• Weight management to be topic at three-part series

• Registration open for STAA after-school art program

• Internet safety for kids to be discussed at library

• North shore camellia show is Saturday at Southern Hotel

• Registration open for CES King Cake 5K, fun run

• Support Youth Service Bureau at Jan. 17 ExtravaGALA

• A Few Good Men cast list unveiled, show opens Feb. 4

• All invited to VOA RSVP MLK Day celebration

• Pelican Park leisure programs offer wide variety of choices

• St. Anselm Bible study examines evangelization

• Learn to download eBooks at library events

