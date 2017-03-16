March 16, 2017

Here is a sample of the photos and articles appearing in this week’s St. Tammany Farmer. For the full edition, including local news, sports and events, purchase a copy at one of our retail locations, or start a subscription and receive The Farmer weekly by mail.

Front Page…

Old Covington PO with historic mural may soon be for sale

A landmark building in downtown Covington, featuring an historic mural painted as part of a nationwide relief effort during the Great Depression, may soon go on the market.

Controversial Port Marigny project dead, for now, after 4-1 decision

The Port Marigny proposal to transform a 77-acre former industrial site along Lake Pontchartrain and near Old Mandeville into a mixed-use development, complete with a variety of housing options, a marina, a hotel and other businesses, and park-like green spaces, has been rejected – for now

Feedback ‘positive’ on gateway concepts for Interstate 12 EDDs

A steady stream of people moved past a series of display boards depicting the vision of St. Tammany Parish government for the gateways to six of the parish’s economic development districts (EDDs) during an open house on March 9 to introduce the St. Tammany Gateway Overlay Project.

NTCC opens Lacombe campus, touts community partnerships

Northshore Technical Community College (NTCC) unveiled its new Lacombe STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) campus, located at 65556 Centerpoint Blvd. in the Lacombe area, just east of Louisiana 434 between Interstate 12 and Louisiana 36, at an open house on Feb. 14.

Sports News…

CHS baseball wins three

With District 6-5A play set to begin this week, the young Covington High baseball team starts league play on a two-game winning streak.

Fontainebleau goes unbeaten in softball action

Getting back to its winning ways last week, the Fontainebleau softball team was victorious in three games, defeating Covington 1-0 on March 9 and Ursuline 4-2 and Vandebilt Catholic 18-2 on Saturday (March 11).

Mandeville and Lakeshore High track squads compete in Skipper Relays

Mandeville and Lake-shore High were the lone local participants in the 2017 Skipper Relays at Sidney Theriot Stadium on Saturday (March 11). The Lady Skippers, with 94 points, finished in second place in the 17-event meet, behind champion St. Joseph Academy of Baton Rouge, with 184 points. The Lakeshore Lady Titans were sixth with 34 points.

People in the News…

Orpheus names Mandeville mayor king…

Mandeville Mayor Donald Villere was revealed as the 2017 Original Krewe of Orpheus King at the organization’s ball on Feb. 18 at the Fleur de Lis Event Center in Mandeville. He was joined on the court by Queen Allie Lawerence; Royal Maids Mary Sutton Sotile, Emily Porter and Alexandra Banchs; and Royal Junior Maid Sofia Romero. After the court announcement, krewe members and their guests enjoyed music, dancing, food and fun in anticipation of the group’s parade, which rolled in Mandeville on Feb. 24. (photos by Susan Sheehan)

Carnival in Covington…

This year’s Fat Tuesday fun in downtown Covington featured a new twist. Following the Covington Lions Club and Krewe of Covington parades, crowds were invited to the Covington Tammany Trace Trailhead, where they enjoyed music, food and fun. The event was hosted by the city of Covington and parade organizers. (photos by Susan Sheehan)