March 9, 2017

Front Page…

Tourism panel questions role of NRPB in probing its operations

Members of the board of commissioners of the St. Tammany Parish Tourist and Convention Commission (STPTCC) have some questions about their organization’s relationship with the newly formed Northshore Regional Partnership Board (NRPB) and have scheduled a public meeting with that organization to get some answers….

Covington City Council defines, sets rules for ‘underbrushing’

Ensuring that trees smaller than two inches in diameter are protected from indiscriminate clearing, the Covington City Council has unanimously endorsed an ordinance outlining rules for “underbrushing.”…

More roundabouts slated for LA 59

If you like traffic roundabouts, you will love what the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has in store for the Mandeville area, but you’ll have to be patient….

911 cost cutting pays off, with $6.7 million bid for new building

After being stunned last August when bids for construction of a new St. Tammany 911 Center came in 30 percent higher than expected, directors of St. Tammany Parish Communications District 1 (CD1) got better results in January when they opened the proposals resulting from a second round of bidding….

Sports News…

Kyren Whittington’s big night propels Northlake Christian to first state title

For Northlake Christian to win its first-ever girls basketball state championship, freshman guard Kyren Whittington was going to have to have a good game….

Brother Martin ends St. Paul’s season

The St. Paul’s boys basketball team is going to have to wait at least one more season for its first trip to the state tournament….

Local swimmers capture four state championships at short course meet

Four state championships were brought home by local swimmers last month at the 13 & Over Louisiana Short Course State Championship Meet at the Sulphur Parks and Recreation Aquatic Center….

Wolverines struggle at OCS tournament, Archbishop Hannan picks up two wins

After opening its season with four consecutive victories, the Northlake Christian baseball team came back down to earth last week….

People in the News…

Krewe of Tchefuncte ball has Broadway flair

The Krewe of Tchefuncte held its annual tableau on Feb. 11 at Covington Country Club, where members and guests celebrated a “Broadway Comes to Madisonville” theme….

Making dreams a reality…

The Junior League of Greater Covington (JLGC) hosted its annual Project Prom on Feb. 11, when dozens of area high school girls visited the group’s Dogwood Cottage headquarters to prepare for upcoming proms. Attendees were invited to choose a new or gently-used formal dress, a pair of shoes and accessories, and there were hair and makeup demonstrations.

More headlines from this week’s print edition…

• Walter, Steven Reed ordered by judge to forfeit $609,217

• Early voting is March 11-18 in Covington

• Abita Springs starts annexation of LA 36 tract, names new marshal

• African-American educators recognized by board during Black History Month

• Salmen Lady Spartans fall short in 4A title game

• Covington High baseball has difficult week, St. Paul’s defeats Dutchtown

• Pelican Park registration ongoing

• Covington registration open

• 30 by Ninety debuts one-act production March 18-19

• Donations requested for ACS Hope Lodge residents

• Leaders Against Litter unite tomorrow for cleanup effort

• Concert series begins Friday at TerraBella

• OnSTAGE opens March 15 with Route 66 musical revue

• Attend Parade of Products at YMCA this Saturday

• Slidell Arts Evening is March 18

• CHS theatre students debut Aida tonight, two more shows Friday and Saturday

• Enjoy A Night in Haiti at Mary, Queen of Peace

• Gurney Games returning to Covington streets

• Learn to digitally paint at Madisonville library class

• Parenting Center hosting bullying workshop March 21

• Full slate of activity at NNC

• Cooking teams, sponsors sought for crawfish event

• Support praise team at spaghetti dinner benefit

• Catholic Women in Action hosting Lenten session

• SPS hosts Celebrity Waiters’ Dinner March 23 on campus

• Purchase spring garden supplies at plant sale

• Author will discuss father’s WWII letters at library talk

• Real Men of St. Tammany Gala happens March 18

• Register by tomorrow for PWST March luncheon

