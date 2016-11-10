November 10, 2016

Here is a sample of the photos and articles appearing in this week’s St. Tammany Farmer. For the full edition, including local news, sports and events, purchase a copy at one of our retail locations, or start a subscription and receive The Farmer weekly by mail.

Front Page…

Vote on parish’s FY17 budget delayed by council until Dec. 1

A pair of ordinances calling for adoption of the 2017 Parish Operating Budget and the 2017-2021 Parish Capital Improvement Budget and Program that were up for approval by the St. Tammany Parish Council at its Nov. 3 meeting were postponed to allow further study….

DOTD lists St. Tammany’s FY17-18 projects, pending available funds

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s (DOTD) priority program report for fiscal year 2017-2018 (FY17-18) lists 78 road projects in St. Tammany Parish, but cautions that in light of the state’s current budget crunch there is no guarantee that they will come to fruition….

Veterans Day events planned for tomorrow

The “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month” in 1918 historically marks the time and date when hostilities between Allied forces and Germany effectively ceased, bringing to a close World War I….

Early voting number increases dramatically in St. Tammany

Final early voting tallies for Tuesday’s (Nov. 8) presidential election are in, showing that in St. Tammany 43,957 people voted early, up significantly from presidential elections in 2012 and 2008, when 27,703 and 18,392 early votes were cast, respectively….

Sharp Rd. rezone ok’d, residents say council listens, but doesn’t hear

Residents along the Sharp Road corridor, undeterred by previous support by the St. Tammany Parish Council for a 104-acre, 103-lot subdivision located north of Sharp Road near Mandeville, again turned to the council for relief when the panel on Nov. 3 considered final approval of ordinances to amend the parish zoning map to reflect the zoning change….

3 Rivers Art Fest marks 20 years, adds free concert to the mix

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Covington Three Rivers Art Festival will again highlight the weekend with the high-end art vendors, festival food, kids’ activities and art demonstrations attendees have come to love, plus the addition of a new twist – a free outdoor Saturday night concert….

Sports News…

Parish teams begin push to the Dome

When the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) released the football state playoff brackets on Sunday (Nov. 6), nine teams from St. Tammany Parish had made the postseason….

Locals shine at regional CC meet

In the final cross country race preceding the state championships next week in Natchitoches, the 2-5A regional was held at Money Hill in Abita Springs on Saturday (Nov. 5)….

SPS district champs after win over FHS

Thanks to one of the most efficient offenses in the state, the St. Paul’s Wolves now stand alone as the best team in District 6-5A….

Covington upsets MHS on the road

During his team’s three-game losing streak earlier in the season, Covington High coach Greg Salter said that the “football clichés” were all going against his squad….

People in the News…

Wild Things delights…

Scores of people flocked to the Southeast Louisiana Refuges headquarters in Lacombe on Oct. 15 to enjoy the annual Wild Things festival, which featured outdoor activities in celebration of National Wildlife Refuge Week. The festival included 45 exhibitors and numerous hands-on activities.

Trickin’ and Treatin’ at the Trailhead…

The city of Covington hosted its annual Trickin’ and Treatin’ at the Trailhead on Oct. 29, when all manner of princesses, superheroes, goblins and storybook characters converged for some Halloween fun. Games and activities highlighted the event, which also featured entertainment and fun photo opportunities.

Halloween fun was had by all…

Covington’s Bogue Falaya Park was filled with goblins, superheroes, princesses, dragons and more on Oct. 15 for the 28th annual Monster Mash family festival. Proceeds from the event, which featured trick-or-treating, arts and crafts, food, games and more, benefit the St. Tammany Parish Hospital Parenting Center and its programming that focuses on parenting skills and child development.

More headlines from this week’s print edition…

• St. Tammany included in burn ban for 60 parishes

• Parish Zoning Commission delays industrial rezoning after opposition

• Online textbooks are an alternative learning resource in St. Tammany

• Tourist agency board commits $1.2 million to overseas marketing

• Ordinance requires Slidell beggars, panhandlers to sign up for permit

• Causeway turnaround slated for demo

• Sentencing of Walter and Steven Reed pushed to Feb. 16

• North Shore Stories: Trey Folse honored as state superintendent of the year

• Hannan dispatches Madison Prep

• Lady Skippers beat Dutchtown

• Doves dominate Breaux Bridge

• Fontainebleau volleyball beats East Ascension

• LHS wins thriller over Belle Chasse to advance

• Lakeshore wins, NCS and Hannan fall

• Cannizaro named MSU baseball coach

• Governor special guest at Feeding the Needy luncheon

• LPO continues Northshore Series on Nov. 18 at FBC

• SPS grads invited to compete at Iron Wolf Alumni Decathlon

• Cookbooks up for grabs at FSL silent auction

• AAUW hosting screening of ‘Hidden Connections’

• FD1 distributing batteries for smoke detectors

• Thespians invited to audition for A Few Good Men staging

• Don’t miss last Abita Springs Opry fall concert on Nov. 19

• Learn pinhole camera techniques at STAA

• Dispose of hazardous waste at Nov. 12 parishwide event

• Learn to use library apps at Nov. 15 Appy Hour

• Tailgating at the Trailhead happens Sunday in Abita

