November 17, 2016

Here is a sample of the photos and articles appearing in this week’s St. Tammany Farmer. For the full edition, including local news, sports and events, purchase a copy at one of our retail locations, or start a subscription and receive The Farmer weekly by mail.

Front Page…

Gov. Edwards attends SSA Vets Day program

There were many Veterans Day observances held from east to west in St. Tammany Parish on Nov. 11, including a special recognition ceremony at St. Scholastica Academy (SSA) that included Gov. John Bel Edwards as both the keynote speaker and an honoree….

Trump carries nation, state and St. Tammany

Following the lead of the nation and state, St. Tammany voters preferred Donald J. Trump over Hillary Rodham Clinton in the race for president….

Fandal, O’Neill in runoff for Slidell PD chief

Randy Fandal and Kevin O’Neill will face off in the Saturday, Dec. 10, runoff election to determine who will be the Slidell Police Department’s (SPD) next top cop, after finishing first and second, respectively, in the four-man field in the Nov. 8 special election….

Unclaimed property list in today’s Farmer

The list of St. Tammany Parish residents who have unclaimed property that is being held by the Louisiana Department of the Treasury is published in this issue of the St. Tammany Farmer. This year the total available to be claimed in St. Tammany is $23.6 million, according to officials with State Treasurer John Kennedy’s office….

Study aims to improve Madisonville traffic flow

A new traffic study is underway as part of an effort to determine what can be done about the long-standing traffic bottleneck that exists on Louisiana 22 (LA 22) as it crosses the Tchefuncte River Bridge and courses through the town of Madisonville….

Sports News…

MHS, SPS finish strong at state CC meet

The 2016 Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) state cross country championships were held on Nov. 14-15 on the NSU campus….

Mandeville shuts out Tigers, awaits DHS

Behind a stellar defensive effort and 318 yards of total offense in the first half, the Mandeville Skippers easily defeated the Thibodaux Tigers 42-0 in the first round of the non-select Class 5A Louisiana High School Athletic Association state football playoffs on Friday (Nov. 11)….

Hahnville holds on to beat Covington

The Covington High Lions saw their season come to end with a 31-17 loss to Hahnville in the 2016 Louisiana High School Athletic Association non-select Class 5A state football playoffs on Friday (Nov. 11)….

Expectations high for soccer programs

With four schools that played for state championships and two state title winners, the 2015-2016 soccer season was a memorable one for area squads….

People in the News…

Trick-or-treating fun for all…

It was a scary good time for the thousands of area children who, along with their families, attended the annual Boo Fest celebration on Oct. 29 on the grounds of Lakeview Regional Medical Center. Hosted by ACCESS (Adapting and Changing Children’s Environments with Successful Solutions), the event aims to make trick-or-treating an easy option for children of all abilities, and proceeds benefit children with disabilities and their families. In addition to the trick-or-treating, kids enjoyed activities and games, music, face painting, a photo booth, costume contest and more.

ACTIVE Partnership celebrates all abilities…

ACTIVE (A Community That Involves and Values Everyone) Partnership, an organization that recognizes and celebrates the accomplishments of people with disabilities and their supporters, hosted its 2016 ACTIVE Awards on Oct. 25 at Bogue Falaya Hall in Covington. Attendees enjoyed an hors d’oeuvres reception and program at the event, which recognized 12 individuals and three organizations.

Transportation buffs enjoy Wings and Wheels…

St. Tammany Regional Airport was the site of the Wings and Wheels, a one-day extravaganza of aircraft and automobiles. Attendees at the free event enjoyed displays of experimental, aerobatic, WWII and general aviation aircraft; and classic cars and trucks.

Glorious day for JLGC signature event….

After a rainout last year, the Junior League of Greater Covington members couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful day this year for their annual Harvest Cup Polo Classic, which was held Nov. 6 at Summergrove Farm in Folsom. The 20th anniversary event featured a parade of breeds, divot stomp, polo matches, a VIP experience, the Pretty Woman Hat Contest, a hay pull, music, live auction and more.

More headlines from this week’s print edition…

• St. Tammany voters mirror state results on constitutional issues

• Governor discusses federal flood relief

• Ground broken for Cottages at Mile Branch, with homes set aside for vets

• School system donates $21,000 to future Children’s Museum

• Parish zoning approves regulations for operation of food trucks

• No charges for deputy in March fatal shooting

• Our Back Yard: Abita Springs museum hits ‘home run’

• Wolves advance after win over Archbishop Shaw

• Michael Doherty injured during SPS playoff game

• Hannan volleyball stopped by Lady Jaguars

• Lady Bulldogs’ run ends in semis

• STM too much for LHS in quarterfinals

• Mandeville still can’t handle Cubs

• St. Scholastica falls in state semifinals

• Titans and Wolverines fall in first round of playoffs

• Charging Bucs too much for Fontainebleau

• Usher in the holidays with St. Joseph Abbey concerts

• Help clean up Covington at Dec. 3 river sweep

• Dew Drop fall concert series continues tomorrow night

• Adult coloring techniques to be discussed at library

• Plan ahead for annual STEDF luncheon, set for Dec. 15

• Northlake Newcomers to enjoy music at luncheon

• Attend Cruising, Strolling & Tasting this Saturday

• Donations of rollerblades, skates sought for Sun rink

• YMCA hosting Parade of Products this Saturday

• Register now for LTL’s member dinner, meeting

• Third Sunday Concert Series welcomes Zion Harmonizers

• Friends of the Slidell Library schedule used book sale

• Pontchartrain Vineyards offers lagniappe concert

• Burn holiday calories at Thanksgiving Turkey Trot

For more photos and story details, purchase a copy of The Farmer at one of our retail locations or start a subscription and receive The Farmer weekly (newspaper delivered to your mailbox, e-edition sent to your email inbox or both). For information on obtaining a digital image of a photo taken by a Farmer photographer, email community@sttammanyfarmer.net.



