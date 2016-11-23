November 24, 2016

Here is a sample of the photos and articles appearing in this week’s St. Tammany Farmer. For the full edition, including local news, sports and events, purchase a copy at one of our retail locations, or start a subscription and receive The Farmer weekly by mail.

Front Page…

At $25 million, Covington’s budget includes raises, recreation increase

The Covington City Council unanimously approved a $25.6 million operating and capital budget for fiscal year 2017 (FY17) at the panel’s Nov. 15 meeting. Council members also approved a 3 percent pay raise for Mayor Mike Cooper, taking his annual compensation to $87,147, plus benefits….

Eddie Fielding will fill Alexius’ vacant seat

Lifetime resident and longtime Covington businessman Edward J. “Eddie” Fielding, III, 68, has been named to fill the Covington City Council at-large seat held by Lee Alexius, who died last month after a battle with cancer. Fielding will serve in an interim capacity until a special election to fill Alexius’ unexpired term is held on Saturday, March 25, 2017….

Dec. 10 ballot includes six tax propositions, one parcel fee

When voters in St. Tammany Parish head to the polls on Saturday, Dec. 10, to cast their votes in the runoff between John Kennedy and Foster Campbell for U.S. senator, and Randy Fandal and Kevin O’Neill for Slidell chief of police, they will also decide the fate of six property tax renewals, including three parishwide issues, and a Slidell-area parcel fee….

Montgomery to appeal decision on parish government representation

The battle over who should provide legal representation for St. Tammany Parish is not over, but it is switching courtrooms and jurisdictions….

Council says final vote on Port Marigny will be Dec. 8

There’s light at the end of the tunnel for the proposed Mandeville Port Marigny development, but for property owners Drs. Marcus and Michael Pittman, the fear is that the signal might indicate an oncoming train….

Sports News…

Coston leads SPS to 5A state title

The heavy favorite coming into the race, the St. Paul’s cross country team met expectations, capturing the 2016 Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) Class 5A boys’ state cross country team championship on Nov. 15 at NSU.

Chehardy gets individual win, Lady Skippers second at Class 5A CC meet

It was expected to be a battle between St. Joseph Academy and Mandeville High for the team title at the 2016 Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) Class 5A girls’ state championship meet….

St. Scholastica wins, Lakeshore swims well in Div. II

To use the words of St. Scholastica swim coach Chris Prator, winning never gets old….

Skippers suffer heartbreaking defeat

In a game that won’t soon be forgotten, the Mandeville High Skippers saw their season end on a last-second miracle play….

Evangel beats St. Paul’s 28-21

On an emotional night in front of a packed house at Hunter Stadium, the St. Paul’s Wolves’ comeback effort fell just short….

People in the News…

Support of Abbey at Deo Gratias…

St. Joseph Abbey hosted its annual Deo Gratias fundraising gala on Oct. 29, when hundreds enjoyed vespers, followed by a buffet dinner, libations, jazz music and a silent auction. Proceeds benefit St. Joseph Seminary College, home to a record 153 seminarians this year. Pre-sale tickets to the event this year also broke records, with the 700 sales almost doubling those of last year. The Abbey continues to recover and rebuild after it was devastated by historic flooding in March.

New event promotes harmony…

Covington’s inaugural Unity in the Community event was staged Oct. 29 on the rooftop of the St. Tammany Parish Justice Center parking annex, where attendees enjoyed food, music by Soul Revival and fellowship.

Cooking up support for Hope House…

Men Who Cook, a fundraising gala for Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC)/Hope House, was staged Nov. 6 on the rooftop of the St. Tammany Parish Justice Center parking garage. There, attendees were treated to cuisine offerings from local chefs and their “celebrity” partners, all to benefit CAC, which offers forensic interviews, counseling and other services for children who are victims of abuse, and programs to help end abuse.

More headlines from this week’s print edition…

• Slidell delays vote on purchase of Pinewood CC for drainage benefits

• Brother of former DA pleads guilty

• Meeting slated for Covington District D

• Madisonville to remove street ecroachments

• Mandeville oks annexation of property for Clausel Street events center

• Planning endorses rule to require ‘paper’ subdivisions go through parish review

• Our Back Yard: Efforts underway to restore old jail

• Local schools fare well in Division I swim meet

• SPS wrestling falls to Jesuit at home

• Lakeshore ties MCA and Dominican

• Pope John Paul II, Northlake Christian, First Baptist compete in Div. IV meet

• SSA finishes third in 4A meet, LHS and Salmen also have solid showings

• AHHS fares well at state swim meet

• AHHS, NCS, PJP II compete in 2A meet

• CHS equals last season’s win total

• St. Anselm Catholic Church plans Christmas events

• Give a shelter pet a home, attend Dec. 3 adoption event

• Former ASJH students invited to reunion this Saturday

• COAST invites seniors to parish history discussions

• Parish deputies will serve holiday lunch to seniors

• Mandeville Republican Women hosting tea

• Otis House will host a Victorian Christmas

• Madisonville library hosting holiday movie double feature

• NPAS presents seasonal concert Dec. 2 in Slidell

• Veterans invited to Post 16 Pearl Harbor remembrance

• Christmas events set for Dec. 9-10 in Mandeville






