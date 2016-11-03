November 3, 2016

Here is a sample of the photos and articles appearing in this week’s St. Tammany Farmer. For the full edition, including local news, sports and events, purchase a copy at one of our retail locations, or start a subscription and receive The Farmer weekly by mail.

Front Page…

Election Day 2016 is Tuesday, Nov. 8

Just six days from today (Nov. 3) – on Tuesday, Nov. 8 – voters across St. Tammany and the nation will go to the polls to choose the next president of the United States….

Local issues on the ballot in Slidell, Lee Road area, Pearl River

In addition to the presidential and congressional elections and the proposed amendments to the state constitution, voters in certain parts of St. Tammany will consider local issues….

No work, but good news on price of fixing 15th Ave. washout

Covington Mayor Mike Cooper recently gave the city council a bit of good news in regard to repair of the 15th Avenue washout caused by the March 11-12 floods….

Covington mourns passing of Lee Alexius

Covington City Council president and longtime civic leader Lee Stephen Alexius, Sr., 70, died at his Covington home on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, following a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born in New Orleans and was a lifelong resident of Covington….

Library will renovate Covington branch, relocate admin offices

Beginning sometime next year, the Covington branch of the St. Tammany Parish Library (STPL) system will be relocated to a temporary facility, while the building it occupies at 310 W. 21st Ave. undergoes a major renovation. Simultaneously, the system’s administrative offices, currently housed at the same location, will move to a separate location….

More restrictions placed on Port Marigny, vote unlikely on Nov. 10

As the impasse between the Mandeville City Council and the developers of the proposed Port Marigny development widens, the council’s target date of Thursday, Nov. 10, for a vote on the project is looking unlikely….

Sports News…

Wolves clinch share of 6-5A crown

Down 14-0 early in the second quarter to Mandeville and playing without their leading rusher, the St. Paul’s Wolves could have panicked….

Coston, McCulley win 6-5A meet

It was a clean sweep of the top spots for western St. Tammany runners at the District 6-5A cross country championships on Saturday (Oct. 29) at Money Hill Country Club outside of Abita Springs….

Parish dominates volleyball brackets

Eleven area volleyball teams have advanced to the postseason with the announcement of the 2016 Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) brackets on Sunday (Oct. 30)….

NCS beats Springfield, Hawks win

In his final regular season home game at Wolverine Stadium, Northlake Christian senior running back Wesley Brown put on a show….

Boys basketball teams look for improvement heading into season start

Last season only two local squads, Archbishop Hannan and St. Paul’s, made it to the postseason in boys basketball….

People in the News…

Art, music, fun take center stage…

Downtown Covington was the scene for the Oct. 8 Fall for Art coordinated arts stroll, which is hosted annually by the St. Tammany Art Association. The event featured art gallery openings, boutique shopping, dinner specials at area restaurants, live music, outdoor film screenings and more, and picture-perfect fall weather added to the enjoyment.

Wooden Boat Fest delivers on maritime fun…

The 27th annual Wooden Boat Festival was staged Oct. 8-9 in downtown Madisonville, where thousands enjoyed two full days of nautical-themed fun. In addition to viewing the dozens of visiting wooden boats, festival attendees enjoyed a full lineup of live music, carnival rides, arts and crafts, the Quick ‘n’ Dirty Boat Building Contest, food and libations, and more.

Pets receive blessings…

Christ Episcopal Church hosted The Blessing of the Animals commemorating The Feast of St. Francis Assisi on Oct. 9 at Bogue Falaya Park in Covington. A menagerie of pets, including plenty of dogs and a sprinkling of cats, guinea pigs, pigs and others, were at the park with their owners to receive a blessing and enjoy fellowship and fun.

More headlines from this week’s print edition…

• Covington tweaks retiree insurance

• Register to vote by Nov. 9 for Dec. 10 general election

• Covington PD officers to get vests to protect them from assault weapons

• Abita Springs introduces 2017 budget, appoints new marshal

• Slidell Council moves forward to bring Tammany Trace into city

• Shortcut at Tyler and 21st may be more difficult after action by BOA

• Mandeville heads into playoffs hot

• Hannan falls to PJP II, Covington season ends

• Lakeshore, Fontainebleau each earn playoff byes

• Doves, Lady Wolverines conclude regular season

• Covington and Lakeshore both pick up wins to stay in playoff hunt

• Blocked extra point dooms FHS

• Library hosting program on WWII submarine service

• The Jeweler’s Shop on stage now at 30 by Ninety Theatre

• Louisiana watercolor show opening at Atrium Gallery

• Covington Art Market returns to trailhead on Saturday

• Jazz ‘N Roll to benefit SPS, set for Nov. 12

• Dew Drop fall concert series continues tomorrow night

• OnSTAGE ends season with Charles Dickens production

• Support Samaritan Center at Empty Bowl Project

• Help food bank stock shelves, attend Pallets with Purpose

• Kids invited to put on their pajamas for morning of fun

• Current fiction books to be featured at FSL sale

• Mandeville honoring vets at Nov. 11 ceremony

• Eastern St. Tammany seniors may register for free luncheon

• Tribute Angels on sale now for Angels of Light program

• Tickets available Nov. 7 for Christmas concerts

For more photos and story details, purchase a copy of The Farmer at one of our retail locations or start a subscription and receive The Farmer weekly (newspaper delivered to your mailbox, e-edition sent to your email inbox or both). For information on obtaining a digital image of a photo taken by a Farmer photographer, email community@sttammanyfarmer.net.



