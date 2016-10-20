October 20, 2016

Here is a sample of the photos and articles appearing in this week’s St. Tammany Farmer. For the full edition, including local news, sports and events, purchase a copy at one of our retail locations, or start a subscription and receive The Farmer weekly by mail.

Front Page…

FD6 tax renewal, Pearl River term limits on Nov. 8 ballot

Depending on their place of residency, some voters in St. Tammany Parish will also have to make a decision on a ballot proposition when they go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8….

Early voting runs Oct. 25-Nov. 1

The early voting period for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, presidential election begins on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and continues through Tuesday, Nov. 1….

Mandeville Council outlines 16 Port Marigny ‘concerns’

Members of the Mandeville City Council presented 16 “issues of concern” they have with the long-discussed Port Marigny development when they met on Oct. 13….

Look back on New Directions 2025 reveals persistent concerns

Some 14 after years New Directions 2025 (ND2025), a master plan for land use in St. Tammany Parish, was drafted, an estimated 200 people gathered on Oct. 11 at The Clarion Inn, south of Covington, on to hear an update on what has been accomplished and what remains unfinished….

Local drug operation hit when 20 are indicted on multiple charges

A year-long drug investigation by multiple agencies culminated Oct. 13 with 20 people being named in a 45-count indictment, with many facing multiple charges, including racketeering, attempted second-degree murder and multiple drug offenses….

Farmer is 143 years old

With this issue, The St. Tammany Farmer turns 143….

Sports News…

McDowell leads SPS past Green Wave

He may only be a sophomore, but St. Paul’s quarterback Johntae McDowell is emerging as one of the top quarterbacks on the north shore….

Titans win on last-second field goal

At this rate, the Lakeshore High Titans fans are going to be out of fingernails to bite….

Fontainebleau beats Covington

For the second straight year, the Fontainebleau Bulldogs got the best of the Covington Lions….

MHS continues to roll, NCS beats Pine

The Mandeville High Lady Skippers are showing that they are a team that wants to play in a second consecutive volleyball state championship match next month….

Mandeville High, Wolves win SPS Invitational

Mandeville and St. Paul’s were victorious in the 2016 St. Paul’s Invitational at Franco’s Athletic Club on Oct. 13. …

People in the News…

Popular October concerts return…

The annual Rockin’ the Rails October concert series at the Covington Tammany Trace Trailhead has gained a large following over the past several years, and this year’s kickoff concert on Oct. 6 was proof of its popularity. Hundreds gathered for live music, food and wine, and fun with friends, while also enjoying picture-perfect weather. The weekly concerts, hosted by the city of Covington, continue every Thursday through Oct. 27.

Gala aims to eradicate Parkinson’s disease…

More than $380,000 was raised at the seventh annual Kickin’ Parkinson’s fundraising gala, which was held Sept. 22 at Stone Creek Club and Spa. The local event is part of Team Fox—The Michael J. Fox Foundation’s global grassroots community fundraising program, with all of the proceeds earmarked for high-impact programs to find a cure for Parkinson’s disease. In addition to helping in the effort to find a cure, party-goers enjoyed live music, dancing, food, an open bar and more.

Artwork previewed at Frame of Mind…

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) St. Tammany hosted its seventh annual Frame of Mind gala on Sept. 29 at the Christwood Community Center, where supporters gathered to raise public awareness and provide education about mental illness. Attendees enjoyed a preview of client artwork that will be available for sale at the Covington Three Rivers Art Festival, which will be held Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12-13, in addition to silent and live auctions.

More headlines from this week’s print edition…

• Folsom oks rate hike to shore up sewerage system

• Covington PD addresses pay gaps with new plan

• Madisonville Council adopts EOP, pursues cemetery expropriation

• Mosquito district to replace plane lost in crash with improved aircraft

• 6 constitutional amendments on Nov. 8 ballot

• North Shore Stories: Happy 75th birthday Lee Road Junior High

• Slidell poised to issue $6 million in bonds for street repair projects

• Hannan starting to hit its stride, Lady Lions struggle

• SSA takes control of district race after win over LHS

• LHS volleyball improving

• SPS dominant in Sugar Bowl CC meet

• Fontainebleau’s Adam Wise, MHS girls victorious at Walker Shootout

• Hannan holds off NCS for upset win

• Mandeville gets by Slidell in tight game

• Zombie Prom! The Musical opens Oct. 28 at Playmakers

• Silent book auction features variety of pop culture items

• Sunset at the Landing will host two weekend concerts

• Show support for Abbey at annual Deo Gratias

• Trio to play macabre-themed set to complement art show

• See screening of Equal Means Equal on Oct. 27

• Halloween fun will be on tap at annual Boo Fest

• Don’t miss Men Who Cook, chance to help Hope House

• Celebrate Halloween at Mandeville family event

• Friends of the Dew Drop host David Torkanowsky tomorrow

• Register now for popular Breakfast with Santa event

• Online registration open for annual Turkey Trot

