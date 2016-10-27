October 27, 2016

Here is a sample of the photos and articles appearing in this week’s St. Tammany Farmer. For the full edition, including local news, sports and events, purchase a copy at one of our retail locations, or start a subscription and receive The Farmer weekly by mail.

Front Page…

Hazardous waste collection is Nov. 12

St. Tammany Parish residents are invited to discard of unwanted waste at the 2016 Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 21490 Koop Dr. in Mandeville….

Covington gives go-ahead to Bogue Falaya Master Plan

Bogue Falaya Park, a beloved amenity in Covington that is among the best known passive recreation locales in the parish, is beaten and battered after years of flooding along its namesake river and the erosion of 12-15 feet of shoreline….

Port Marigny project developers ‘frustrated’ over council findings

Developers of the long-discussed, much-vetted proposal for the Port Marigny development expressed their frustration on Oct. 19 as members of the Mandeville City Council in a special meeting that lasted four and one-half hours approved, one-by-one, a list of 13 “findings” outlining changes to be made in the controversial project….

Four vie to be Slidell’s next chief of police

In addition to choosing a president, senator and congressman, Slidell voters on Tuesday, Nov. 8, will also decide who will become their next chief of police…

Sports News…

Lady Skippers win district crown, LHS, SSA have productive weeks

Looking for a repeat trip to the Division I state championship match, the Mandeville High volleyball team repeated as District 5-I champions after a pair of victories last week….

Wolves get by Slidell, ready for MHS

St. Paul’s quarterback Johntae McDowell threw five touchdown passes and had a rushing touchdown, and St. Paul’s remained unbeaten in District 6-5A play with a 48-14 victory at Slidell on Friday (Oct. 21)….

MHS wins, Bulldogs fall on the road

After falling behind early 2-0, the Mandeville High Skippers scored 55 unanswered points in a 55-2 romp over the Hammond Tornadoes at home Friday (Oct. 21)….

Girls basketball squads have plenty of holes to fill heading into season

Last season was one of the most successful girls basketball seasons in recent memory for many local squads….

AHHS wins Dunham tourney, NCS splits

The Archbishop Hannan volleyball players know they have their work cut out for them if they are to make a return trip to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) Division IV state championship match this season….

People in the News…

Wooden Boat Fest kicks off with lively party…

Wooden Boat Festival (WBF) organizers hosted the annual Maritime Mania kickoff party on Oct. 7, the eve of the two-day WBF festival. The annual event welcomes WBF patrons and visiting boat captains, and the attendees enjoyed an evening of live music, contests, food and libations and more.

Unleashed! benefits four-legged friends…

Unleashed!, an annual fundraising gala that benefits the St. Tammany Humane Society (STHS), was held on Sept. 24 at the Pontchartrain Yacht Club in Mandeville. While celebrating an “SOS Rescue Me” theme, attendees enjoyed music, silent and live auctions, and food and libations while helping to support the STHS’s efforts to enhance and save the lives of area pets through community engagements, adoption, spay and neuter programs and sheltering.

Bird, nature lovers unite…

Supporters of the Northlake Nature Center (NNC) attended a Wings and Wine event on Oct. 7 to raise funds to support NNC’s many educational ventures. The event was hosted for the fourth year by the Wild Bird Center south of Covington and included a slideshow of local birds, contests and wine tasting.

More headlines from this week’s print edition…

• Mandeville agencies get boost from 15th Street Flyers

• 22nd JDC Judge Penzato to seek appeal court seat

• Planning Commission approves two subdivisions on short agenda

• 6 constitutional amendments on Nov. 8 ballot

• Permanent dog park finally opens in south Slidell after four-year effort

• Our Back Yard: Get ready to rumble for COAST

• MHS, SPS win at North Lake Regional Championships

• NCS breaks losing streak, Hawks win

• FHS readies for playoffs

• Covington High drops third straight

• Titans fall to Franklinton, 27-21

• Those who need holiday help may apply for assistance

• Mark calendars now for Three Rivers Art Festival

• Retired school employees meet again on Nov. 10

• NNC offers outdoor November fun

• Graves blessed on All Saints Day

• Harvest Cup Polo Classic celebrates 20th anniversary

• West St. Tammany Magnificat chapter celebrates 20 years

• All Saints Day program set for Oct. 30 in Lacombe

• Attend final 2016 Columbia Street Block Party tomorrow

• Covington Halloween fun happens this Saturday

• Enjoy film screenings at Pontchartrain Film Fest

• Use computers to make art, games at Madisonville library

• Purchase Wine and Dine with Hospice tickets now

• Put on dancing shoes for Halloween Harvest Dance

• STAA accepting registration for three holiday art camps

• Learn about parish mosquito abatement at library talks

