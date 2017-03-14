The Farmer begins a new chapter

Published Thursday, March 16, 2017, in The St. Tammany Farmer

The St. Tammany Farmer has been purchased by the Georges Media Group, publishers of The Advocate based in Baton Rouge, The New Orleans Advocate and several community newspapers.

Under its leadership, The Farmer will continue to be an independent newspaper based in St. Tammany Parish. The office will remain at its longtime location on North New Hampshire Street in downtown Covington, and many of the current staff, including news reporters and sales representatives, will be retained.

Georges Media Group, headed by John and Dathel Georges, is committed to continuing The Farmer’s comprehensive coverage of St. Tammany Parish and its municipalities as well as school news, community events, prep sports and local columns.

“This continues our mission of supporting traditional community journalism and supporting historic Louisiana brands,” John Georges said.

The Farmer was founded in 1874 by a Scotsman named George Ingram. Six other publishers followed him.

This most recent change in leadership is the first for The Farmer since 1928, when Howard Keener “Nat” Goodwyn, Sr., bought the paper. Since that time, a member of the Goodwyn family has sat in the publisher’s chair, most recently Nat Goodwyn’s granddaughter, Karen Goodwyn Courtney.

“I am confident that the Georges Media Group is a good fit for The Farmer,” Courtney said. “It is an independent, family-owned, Louisiana-based company that is extremely cognizant of the important role played by community newspapers.

“I have been assured that The Farmer’s in-depth coverage of St. Tammany will continue, while readers will enjoy enhanced production capabilities, including more color photos, and advertisers will be exposed to an expanded customer base.”

Dan Shea, president and publisher of The Advocate, said The New Orleans Advocate will rent space at The Farmer’s Covington office for its North Shore Bureau, and will provide technological and printing services for The Farmer.

“Between The New Orleans Advocate and The Farmer, we will have the largest news operation on the north shore and look forward to each paper supporting each other’s growth,” Shea said.

Georges, whose other enterprises range from food distribution to tugboat operations, entered the newspaper business in 2013, when he purchased The Advocate, Louisiana’s largest daily newspaper. He quickly expanded to the New Orleans market and founded the daily New Orleans Advocate, after The Times-Picayune ramped up its emphasis on digital delivery of news and reduced its print publication to three days per week.

In 2014, he purchased four community newspapers – The Zachary Plainsman-News in Zachary, The Watchman in East Feliciana Parish, The St. Francisville Democrat in West Feliciana Parish and The St. Helena Echo in Greensburg.

Farewell… by Karen Goodwyn Courtney

This edition of The St. Tammany Farmer is my last as its publisher and owner. I have approached this milestone with mixed emotions – pride in having been a part of The Farmer’s 143-year history and regret that after almost 90 years it will no longer be part of my family heritage.

My grandfather, Howard Keener “Nat” Goodwyn, bought The Farmer in 1928 from David Mason, who moved the paper to its current location in 1924. Nat, whose family published The Colfax Chronicle in Grant Parish, came to Covington in 1916 to work for Mason as a Linotype operator.

He soon married Anna Thomasine Frederick, the daughter of Emile “Boss” Frederick, a local landowner and businessman. Nat and Anna had two children – Howard Keener, Jr., and Anna Natalie.

Nat continued as The Farmer’s editor and publisher until the mid-1940s, when his health began to fail. At that time, Howard took over the family business.

In 1947, Howard married Vera Fay Booth, of Folsom, and I was born in February 1949.

Sadly, my father died just nine months later, at age 29, after suffering a heart attack at The Farmer office. When Nat died two years later, in February 1951, my grandmother Anna assumed the role of publisher, although she was never involved in the day-to-day operation of the paper. That role fell to my mother Vera, who stepped up to manage The Farmer. Assisted by Aunt Natalie, who joined the paper in 1957, she continued in that role for the next 60 years.

So you see, I grew up at The Farmer. I remember sitting in the Linotype operators’ laps, while they helped me type my name and create my very own personalized “slugs” of hot type, and taking naps on the rolls of newsprint stored in the press room. During my teen years I helped out in the front office, proofing copy, delivering affidavits to the courthouse across the street and, as a high school senior, writing “Karen’s Komments,” a scintillating column about the happenings at local schools.

Though I studied journalism at LSU and worked for a while as an ad copywriter, my life took a different direction after college. I lived for many years in Baton Rouge, but returned to Covington in 1985, when I married Bill Courtney and became step-mom to Skyler Courtney. Bill and I soon had two more sons, Davis and William. When the younger boys entered elementary school, I returned to The Farmer.

It was then that I discovered I really did have printer’s ink in my blood. I realized the wisdom in the words written by American historian Henry Steele Commanger – that a newspaper is the “raw material of history, it is the story of our times.”

I wanted to be part of The Farmer’s history and support its role as a chronicler of our community. I took over as publisher in 1997. Twenty years later, I am proud to have contributed to my family’s legacy as owner and publisher of a great community newspaper in a great community.

And now, another family will lead The Farmer. I am happy that they too are rooted in Louisiana and deeply committed to their community.

I believe The Farmer is in good hands – hands that will continue to focus on the interests of St. Tammany and all its municipalities, on our schools and churches, on our civic organizations and charitable endeavors, on our natural beauty and rich culture, and on our youth and their academic and athletic accomplishments.

After all these years, I have many to thank:

• I am grateful for our many loyal subscribers and advertisers.

In 1999, when The Farmer turned 125 years old and we published our “Jubilee,” I recalled words written by my father in 1948, on the occasion of The Farmer’s 75th anniversary.

The success of The Farmer, he wrote, “lies in the hands of the readers and the merchants of the parish…without their support, the progress made by this newspaper could not have been made.”

Truer words have never been written.

• I am indebted to the many editors and other staff who have worked for The Farmer during its 143 years – or 7,436 weeks – of continuous publication.

Certainly, during my tenure, we shared a lot of laughs, some tears, and enjoyed many spirited discussions about the Oxford comma and other critical grammatical questions. And, through it all, no matter what – be it temperamental presses, family emergencies or natural disasters – by working together, week in and week out, we met our deadlines and got the paper out.

Without you it would not have been possible.

• I am thankful for the support of my family. There were late dinners and late nights, missed school events and work on the weekend, but they always understood.

• I offer heartfelt gratitude to my mom, Vera Booth Goodwyn Hardman (She remarried in 1956 to a Kentucky native, who came to Covington with the company that built the Causeway.).

She loved her time at The Farmer, and she deserves a lot of credit for its longevity.

We worked side-by-side for several years, and I couldn’t have asked for a better role model. From her, I learned the value of hard work, curiosity and a sense of humor. I learned that our lives are often defined by how we respond to adversity. I learned to check my work, and check it again. I learned to admit my mistakes and work hard to correct them. I learned there are no shortcuts. I learned that the customer is always right.

She also taught me that all good things must end – and that the best is yet to come.

With that in mind, I am looking forward to retirement –to spending more time with Bill, to traveling, to volunteering in the community and to visiting my boys and my beautiful grandchildren (be sure to ask to see a photo).

I wish the best for the new owners as they continue the rich history of The Farmer.